WATCH: Earl Thomas and ex-wife Nina carrying weapons caught in violent altercation by cops

Former Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas and his ex-wife Nina got into a heated argument after she claimed that she caught Thomas cheating.

In body cam footage that was obtained by TMZ Sports, there was a reported heated argument as Thomas allegedly had a pistol in hand while Nina allegedly had a blade. Officers defused the situation before anything serious happened between the pair.

DISCLAIMER: Video below has some violence in it and may be disturbing for some

Video credit: TMZ Sports

In what was a tense situation, we can see the officers asking both Earl Thomas and his wife to lay face down on the ground and both abide.

Both were then placed in handcuffs and thankfully, the situation was diffused without any serious incident. Thomas can be heard in the video saying that his wife Nina caught him cheating and we imagine that is what led to the incident in which officers were called.

The pair filed for divorce in 2020 after getting married in 2016. The pair had tried to fix their relationship but this latest incident doesn't present a rosy picture.

Earl Thomas is a Seattle Seahawks legend

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks

For those old enough to remember, Earl Thomas was part of the much-vaunted Legion of Boom for the Seahawks during their time at the pinnacle of the NFL.

Thomas, along with Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Brandon Browner, Byron Maxwell, and Walter Thurmond, was part of what some call one of the greatest defenses ever.

Obviously, the 2000 Ravens are most people's No.1, but the Seahawks' defense from 2011 through to 2015 was incredible.

While it only yielded one Super Bowl, the Seahawks were a feared team simply because teams could not score against them, Earl Thomas being a big reason why.

Thomas would play 10 years in the NFL, nine of which were with Seattle and he finished his career playing 140 games and snagging 30 interceptions from his safety position. He is also a 7x Pro Bowler and a 3x All-Pro.

With such a glittering NFL career, the latest off-field incident for Earl Thomas isn't good and we hope the matter gets resolved as soon as possible.

