WATCH: Eli Manning and Daniel Jones showcasing their football skills with kids at Westhampton Beach

If you are a New York Giants fan, you would have rooted for either Eli Manning or Daniel Jones at one time or another. Imagine then that they both turned up together to play football with you. Not somewhere exclusive, rather in the open with kids on Westhampton Beach.

Because this is exactly what happened. The former and current Giants quarterbacks descended and made the day for some young footballers. Daniel Joens threw passes for aspiring receivers, while Eli Manning lined up on man-defense. As coach Bryan Schaumloffel posted on his Twitter account:

"How many kids get run routes on a pressed Eli Manning and catch passes from the starting NY Giants QB Daniel Jones?"

No lingering hard feelings between Eli Manning and Daniel Jones

To see the Giants quarterbacks from the present and the past mingle together would have made many a New York fan happy. There was always the chance that it could have panned out differently, but thankfully for everyone it did not.

In the 2019 season, the Giants were 0-2. Eli Manning had completed 56 of 89 passes for 556 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 78.7. Pat Shurmur decided to pull the plug and bench the two-time Super Bowl MVP and name Daniel Jones as the starter.

As the coach said then:

“Eli and I spoke this morning. I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel. Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games."

Manning himself reacted to the announcement telling the media that the season is still ongoing and he is not dying. It was a way to ensure that Daniel Jones was not put under unnecessary pressure.

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL "I'm not dying and the season's not over."



—Eli Manning when asked if this is the end for him "I'm not dying and the season's not over." —Eli Manning when asked if this is the end for him https://t.co/BaYbv9i69v

Now that the Giants are back to making the playoffs again, having reached the divisional round last year before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, Eli Manning may prove invaluable. If he has Daniel Jones' ear, he can impart some words of wisdom as to how to overcome challenges in the postseason.

After all, the younger Manning quarterback may not even be the best quarterback in his family to play the game. But when it was time for him to come up clutch, he beat the best of them enroute to Super Bowl appearances. And then he vanquished the GOAT Tom Brady twice. That is who the kids at Westhampton Beach got to play with!

