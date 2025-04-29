WATCH: Eli Manning and daughter Ava's hilarious interaction at New Jersey Devils' NHL playoff game against Carolina Hurricanes

Eli Manning was spotted at Sunday’s Game 4 between the New Jersey Devils and the Carolina Hurricanes. The former NFL QB sat in a front-row seat, watching the game with two of his daughters. A video shared by the NHL’s official Instagram handle caught a light and funny moment between him and his daughter, Ava.

In the clip, Manning talked to her about hockey players growing beards during the playoffs. He said he started growing one too and asked, “How does it look?” Ava gave a quick answer: “Horrible.”

The video also showed Manning trying to prepare his daughters for the game. He told them not to flinch if a puck hit the glass in front of them. When it happened, his daughters stayed calm, but he didn’t. He’s admitted to making weird sounds while watching hockey, which could be heard in the video. The family cheered loudly when Devils captain Nico Hischier scored a goal.

Eli Manning retired from the NFL in 2019 after 16 years with the Giants. He and his wife Abby have four children: Ava, Lucy, Caroline, and Charlie. While they keep their family life mostly private, Manning sometimes shares special moments online.

Eli Manning won’t push his son Charlie into football

In an exclusive interview with People magazine in January, Eli Manning said there’s no pressure on his 6-year-old son Charlie to follow into the family’s football business. The ex-New York Giants quarterback made it clear that while football runs in the family, he’s not setting expectations for his youngest child.

Manning joked about early morning workouts with Charlie but confirmed there’s no push to make him a QB.

"No pressure at all," he said, adding, "I mean, we are up at 5 in the morning every day doing dropbacks and lifting weights already, but there's no pressure for him to become a quarterback or play football."

Charlie’s currently involved in flag football, basketball, baseball, and hockey. Meanwhile, Manning’s daughters — Ava, Lucy, and Caroline — are active in sports like swimming, lacrosse, tennis, and hockey. Since retiring, he’s focused on family life while also continuing his work on “ManningCast” with brother Peyton.

