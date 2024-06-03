WATCH: Emmitt Smith breaks down in tears, pays tribute to Cowboys legend Larry Allen following Hall of Famer’s sudden death

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • WATCH: Emmitt Smith breaks down in tears, pays tribute to Cowboys legend Larry Allen following Hall of Famer’s sudden death

WATCH: Emmitt Smith breaks down in tears, pays tribute to Cowboys legend Larry Allen following Hall of Famer’s sudden death

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 03, 2024 19:15 GMT
Emmitt Smith reacts to Larry Allen
Emmitt Smith reacts to Larry Allen's death

Former Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen is dead, and the biggest beneficiary of his blocking talents took the news very deeply. The Hall of Fame guard died while vacationing in Mexico; no cause of death has been identified as of this writing.

In a video on social media, fellow Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, who set rushing records with him and the "Great Wall of Dallas" during their nine seasons together (1994-2002), could not hide tears while addressing the tragic news:

"I'm at a loss for words right now. Such a good dude, great player, super person... It just breaks my heart and I know life is very fragile. We're only here for a moment and we need to make the best out of every moment and not take people for granted."
also-read-trending Trending

Another Cowboys Hall of Famer in quarterback Troy Aikman also reacted to the news:

Allen played a dozen seasons in Arlington, making 10 Pro Bowls. A two-year stint witn the San Francisco 49ers netted him another Pro Bowl appearance.

NFL, Pro Football Hall of Fame react to Larry Allen's death

Meanwhile, the NFL immediately put out a statement praising Larry Allen's talents and personality:

"Larry was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players.defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner."

The Pro Football Hall of Fame, into which Allen was inducted in 2013 - his first year of eligibility, also expressed its grief:

"The National Football League is filled with gifted athletes, but only a rare few have combined the size, brute strength, speed and agility of Larry Allen. What he could do as an offensive lineman often defied logic and comprehension.
"He could literally beat the will out of his opponents, with many quitting midgame or not dressing at all rather than face him, but that was only on the field. Off it, he was a quiet, gentle giant."

Allen is survived by his wife Janelle and their three children, daughters Jayla and Loriana and son Larry III, who himself played guard and was once a member of the Cowboys roster. A nephew, Dakarai, is a basketball player who has spent his entire professional career in the NBA G League.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी