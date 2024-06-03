WATCH: Emmitt Smith breaks down in tears, pays tribute to Cowboys legend Larry Allen following Hall of Famer’s sudden death

Former Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen is dead, and the biggest beneficiary of his blocking talents took the news very deeply. The Hall of Fame guard died while vacationing in Mexico; no cause of death has been identified as of this writing.

In a video on social media, fellow Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, who set rushing records with him and the "Great Wall of Dallas" during their nine seasons together (1994-2002), could not hide tears while addressing the tragic news:

"I'm at a loss for words right now. Such a good dude, great player, super person... It just breaks my heart and I know life is very fragile. We're only here for a moment and we need to make the best out of every moment and not take people for granted."

Another Cowboys Hall of Famer in quarterback Troy Aikman also reacted to the news:

Allen played a dozen seasons in Arlington, making 10 Pro Bowls. A two-year stint witn the San Francisco 49ers netted him another Pro Bowl appearance.

NFL, Pro Football Hall of Fame react to Larry Allen's death

Meanwhile, the NFL immediately put out a statement praising Larry Allen's talents and personality:

"Larry was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players.defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner."

The Pro Football Hall of Fame, into which Allen was inducted in 2013 - his first year of eligibility, also expressed its grief:

"The National Football League is filled with gifted athletes, but only a rare few have combined the size, brute strength, speed and agility of Larry Allen. What he could do as an offensive lineman often defied logic and comprehension.

"He could literally beat the will out of his opponents, with many quitting midgame or not dressing at all rather than face him, but that was only on the field. Off it, he was a quiet, gentle giant."

Allen is survived by his wife Janelle and their three children, daughters Jayla and Loriana and son Larry III, who himself played guard and was once a member of the Cowboys roster. A nephew, Dakarai, is a basketball player who has spent his entire professional career in the NBA G League.