WATCH: Emotional Damar Hamlin hands out Pat Tillman award to Bills training staff at ESPYs 2023

Six months after he collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football, Damar Hamlin returned to present an ESPY, and he could not have given it to a more deserving group of people.

During Wednesday's ceremony, the Buffalo Bills safety was on hand to announce the recipient of the Pat Tillman Award for Service. It turned out to be his team's training staff, and he could not help but cry:

ESPN @espn Damar Hamlin was brought to tears when presenting the Pat Tillman Award for Service to the training staff of the Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin was brought to tears when presenting the Pat Tillman Award for Service to the training staff of the Buffalo Bills ❤️ 💙 https://t.co/IThNKmREyC

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is not the first time the trainers have been honored - just before Super Bowl LVII, they, Hamlin, and medical personnel from the University of Cincinnati, where he was successfully resuscitated, were brought to the field for a standing ovation.

What Damar Hamlin has said since surviving cardiac arrest

A few days before he appeared at State Farm Stadium, Damar Hamlin had been bestowed with the Alan Page Community Award from the NFL Players' Association for his contributions to society. At the Phoenix Community Center, where he received it, he read this statement:

"One of my favorite quotes: it's a blessing to be a blessing. With that being said, I plan to never take this position for granted and always have an urgent approach to making a difference in the community where I come from and also communities across the world.

"Giving back to my community has always been a part of who I am. I'm thankful for my father, who's right here behind me, growing up watching him doing community days in our community. I always was waiting on my time when it came."

In May, shortly after he was cleared to resume football-related activities, Hamlin appeared in an interview with the American Heart Association (excerpts via PEOPLE). He told CEO Nancy Brown:

"I'm just trying to focus on the right foot in front of the left. I'm learning going with the flow and emotions is just best. Not worrying about trying to control too much of how you're feeling."

He continued:

"I feel like this whole situation, everything that happened to me, was all a part of a bigger plan and a bigger picture.

"God seen that my purpose is bigger than just football. Way bigger than just football. I always knew that. I've always felt like I was more than just an athlete and a football player and he gave me a purpose and something to stand for that's way bigger than just a game."

Poll : 0 votes