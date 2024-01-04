WATCH: Evander Holyfield's son Elijah Holyfield clocks 21 mph during training as he gears up for return from injury

NFL running back player Elijah Holyfield had a serious injury setback in the second half of 2022 but has shared his recovery journey on social media. Holyfield previously committed to Georgia and played impressively at Woodward Academy, but faced a serious ACL injury during training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals in July 2022.

This ACL tear sidelined him, posing a potential threat to his professional career. Holyfield has, however, made a significant effort to return to the field in order to secure a spot on the roster for the next training camp session.

Running back J.D. McKissic #41 of the Washington Football Team is tackled by back Elijah of the Philadelphia Eagles after completing a pass

Showing his new improvement, he posted on his X. In the video, Holyfield shared a glimpse of the impressive workrate he has been engaging in. He could be seen working on his acceleration and speed on a short-distance straight-line track.

Holyfield captioned the video with this:

"21 MPH CLUB!!! I appreciate the work!!! @les7spellman "

"I know exactly how it feels” - Elijah Holyfield sends heartfelt message to injured player Jamil Kassab

Elijah Holyfield and Jamil Kassab are football players.

Elijah Holyfield has extended a kind gesture to fellow football player Jamil Kassab. Kassab, a young player at Ramona High School, recently fractured his collarbone and is currently recovering.

Jamil Kassab's career has recorded significant progress. He earned a place on the all-league first team and was a California all-state athlete. His capacity expands in playing both offense and defense.

Elijah Holyfield, who is familiar with the challenges injuries can pose, especially during recovery, took the time to send an uplifting video message to Kassab.

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield watches his son Elijah of the Georgia Bulldogs play against the Austin Peay Governors

Holyfield's inspiring message stressed the importance of patience, faith and self-belief on the road to recovery. His words were also filled with advice, conveying empathy and motivation.

Holyfield's message included:

"What's up, Jamil? This is Elijah Holyfield, a play-running back from the University of Georgia, and I'm currently an NFL free agent right now. Man, I ran into Heidi today. She was telling me a little bit about you, man. She was telling me a little bit about your injury, man. I just wanted to reach out and give some motivation to you, man. I am also coming off an injury. I tore my ACL last year. Therefore, I completely understand how you feel at that moment, man. But I just want to tell you, man, it's a process; just take a day at a time. Focus on whatever your rehab is, whatever the process is to get you back better."

