WATCH: Footage emerges of Eagles star trolling Patrick Mahomes after major sack at Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl and a big reason why was the former's defensive line. The Eagles' defense was able to get through the Chiefs' offensive line multiple times and hurried quarterback Patrick Mahomes, while also blocking their running game.

In one moment during the game, Milton Williams sacked Mahomes and was spotted trolling the Chiefs quarterback on the sideline.

"Whip, whip, whip, whip his a**," the Eagles sideline said, with Williams mimicking someone whipping someone with a belt.

Williams recorded a strip sack which really sealed the deal for the blowout win for the Eagles. Williams ended up finishing the game with three tackles and two sacks, as well as a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

The Eagles' defensive line was able to sack Mahomes six times in the 40-22 Super Bowl LIX win.

Eagles' Milton Williams looking to get paid in free agency

After helping the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl, Milton Williams is set to hit free agency on March 10. Williams says he wants to get paid but is open to coming back, as he still wants to win again.

"Man, just being in the right situation, (a team) valuing what I bring to the table," Williams said, via DelawareOnline. "Obviously, a raise. I want to win. I like this feeling of winning and being on top of the world. So I definitely want to try to get into a situation as close to this as possible."

Williams was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Eagles. After four years with Philadelphia, he will hit free agency.

"This was the last year on my contract, so really the last opportunity I had to really go out there," Williams said. "So I wanted to make sure that every opportunity, I made the most of it. My pops always says, ‘Try to make them call your name.' I feel like I did that a lot this year."

Williams has recorded 132 tackles, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in his NFL career.

