WATCH: Former Eagles WR DeSean Jackson shows off moves on Kendrick Lamar music amid growing Drake feud buzz

The feud between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake is heating up. And former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has pledged his loyalty to Lamar as he showed off his moves to the latest diss track released by Lamar, targeting Drake.

Jackson, drafted by the Eagles in 2008, played six seasons in Philadelphia, eventually moving to several teams. However, he displayed he still has moves to rival anyone’s.

Lamar’s diss track dropped on May 4, and it didn't take long for the California native DeSean Jackson to take sides with fellow Californian Lamar. As the artist’s "Not Like Us" played, Jackson put on his Cali dancing shoes and exemplified his crip walk moves, another California staple dance move.

The three-time Pro Bowler exhibited that he is still young at heart and can keep up with the best despite being 37 years old. The former Eagle also displayed loyalty to the Compton rapper in a feud that is bound to get bigger and generate more buzz around the globe.

What is Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud?

The musicians started on friendly terms, appearing on each other’s songs or jointly collaborating with other artists during the early 2010s. But that did not last for long as the rappers started taking veiled shots at each other in 2013 in songs or interviews.

The feud escalated late last year, with J. Cole and Drake’s song "First Person Shooter," to which Kendrick Lamar responded on "Like That" in March of this year.

However, over the past month, both have released three songs apiece targeting each other, taking shots at each other’s family members, sexual preferences, characteristics and much more. The hostility is showing no signs of slowing down as many other athletes and musicians, like Jackson, take up sides.