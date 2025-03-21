WATCH: Former Ravens linebacker shows method to stop Eagles’ tush push play

The Philadelphia Eagles have been the sole team in the National Football League that has been successful with the quarterback sneak better known as the tush push. On Friday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up", the tush push once again was a topic of conversation.

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Bart Scott, who now works as an analyst with ESPN, shared his method of how a defense could be able to stop the tush push.

During Friday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up," Scott said:

"If the defense had their version of the tush push. Imagine if I have Jalen Carter right here, Damien Woody would have to snap the ball to get his hand up and block him. But, he gets a jet pack on the back and I push him back, he's going to get it and you're never going to be able to get a play off."

Bart Scott, though, isn't a fan of the tush push and believes it does cause an advantage for the offense.

The Eagles' key play could be banned by the NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles didn't create the tush push nor are they the only team that is allowed to use the play to pick up yardage. The Eagles, though, are the only team that have found tremendous success with the play.

The Green Bay Packers have apparently seen enough of the tush push and formally introduced a motion on Wednesday to ban the play. Each offseason, NFL teams present rule changes they would like to see implemented in the league. While some proposals never come to fruition, others gain enough support that they become approved.

The Green Bay Packers reportedly want to ban the play due to player safety and pace of play issues. In terms of player safety, the National Football League doesn't have any record of injuries occurring in the 2024 NFL season due to the tush push.

The annual NFL meetings will begin on March 30, 2025, and during that time, all rule changes will be voted on by all 32 NFL teams. Whether the majority of the teams decide to ban the tush push remains to be seen.

