WATCH: Giants QB Daniel Jones gets roasted by Zach Bryan onstage during NYC concert

Daniel Jones has had better days, one assumes, than today when Zach Bryan roasted him onstage at his concert.

There the New York Giants quarterback was, happily singing along with the country singer. The concert was at Queens, where one assumes the arena was also packed with various New York Giants fans.

But as grateful as the singer might have been to have a famous NFL quarterback on stage, he was not going to stand back and let the wider world assume that he was a Giants fan. So, when he could catch a breath, Zach Bryan uttered,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Go Birds!"

The shoutout to the Philadelphia Eagles was unmistakable. Given that they are traditional rivals in the NFC East and there is no love lost between the fans, it was an epic act of trolling. Thankfully, Daniel Jones seemed to take it in the right spirit. You can watch the entire exchange below.

Ben Klau @ben_klau A gut wrenching go birds out of @zachlanebryan . But round 5 was just as good as the 1st non the less. A gut wrenching go birds out of @zachlanebryan. But round 5 was just as good as the 1st non the less. https://t.co/8CtcWUEumq

Why did Zach Bryan bring Philadelphia Eagles in an exchange with Daniel Jones?

Zach Bryan was born in Japan and raised in Oklahoma. So, given regional proximities, one would assume he would be a Dallas Cowboys fan if he wanted to troll another team in the NFC East.

But despite having no initial connections to Philadelphia, he is certainly an Eagles convert. Until earlier this year, the country singer was dating Deb Peifer. She is a resident of Pennsylvania and when the couple were together, they resided in Philadelphia.

That could probably give us an indication why he became a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and not any other team. They have since broken up as confirmed by him on Twitter, but Zach Bryan still remains a fan of all things Philadelphia based on latest evidence.

This in itself is not so surprising because people move an allegiances change. A case in point is Daniel Jones himself. He grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina and was accordingly a Carolina Panthers fan. His heroes were Jake Delhomme & Steve Smith.

Bobby Skinner @BobbySkinner_ Daniel Jones on his childhood Panthers fandom and especially Jake Delhomme & Steve Smith. @CutToIt Daniel Jones on his childhood Panthers fandom and especially Jake Delhomme & Steve Smith. @CutToIt https://t.co/PmBtykwFPS

As he confirmed, he has many friends who still root for the Panthers. Given that they play in the same NFC Conference as the Giants, we are sure that he has been ribbed about his loyalty to New York nowadays.

So, one assumes that helped him take the jibe from Zach Bryan in the right spirit. The Giants fans will be hoping, though, that Daniel Jones can shut all the Eagles fans right up when they go face-to-face this season, especially after losing out in the playoffs in the divisional round to them last season.

Poll : 0 votes