WATCH: Houston WR Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle lights up TikTok with behind-the-scenes DWTS dance routine

Alix Earle has added a very newsworthy accomplishment to her ever-growing profile soon: Dancing with the Stars contestant. And she has given her fans a look behind what she is doing.On Friday, the social media influencer and girlfriend of Houston Texans wide receiver/return specialist Braxton Berrios uploaded on TikTok a video of herself rehearsing a routine with professional dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy, her partner on Season 34 of the ABC competition show:View on TikTokSpeaking about Berrios' support in her new endeavor, Earle recently told PEOPLE:&quot;I called him on the way, just feeling nervous and unsure and uncertain. He assured me that feeling nervous is a privilege, and it's OK to be outside of your comfort zone. He always says this before every game.&quot;In a separate exclusive interview with E!, she revealed how she has been struggling to handle the entire experience - not just the dancing itself, but even the intros as well - especially hers:&quot;I hate hearing myself talk. I didn't want to freak myself out. I plugged my ears right before, which probably made me look like a lunatic.&quot;Even then, she vows to be the most competitive version of herself:&quot;It's been really fun and really different for me. Just starting from zero, it's been really cool to learn and challenge myself and go through all the emotions, good and bad.&quot;Earle also revealed that Berrios would be returning to the field from &quot;a little hamstring injury&quot; when the Texans visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. That game kicks off at 1 pm on CBS.Alix Earle wanted first DWTS routine to be a &quot;surprise&quot; for Braxton BerriosWhile many of Alex Earls's fans were understandably excited when she was announced as a DWTS contestant, she tried to keep one particular person in the dark about it: none other than Braxton Berrios. She recalled to Us Weekly that he &quot;kept asking&quot; her what her first routine would be, but she insisted that she wanted it to &quot;surprise&quot; him:&quot;I told him he was gonna have to tune in and see. I haven’t gotten the chance to talk to him yet just because we’ve been running around after the show. I’m excited to call him and see what he thinks.&quot;That routine turned out to be a performance of Britney Spears' 2008 hit &quot;Circus&quot;. It garnered a score of 13/20, which &quot;exceeded my expectations&quot;:“I’m really, really happy. I’m just happy I didn’t go out there and completely blank on the dance and forget everything.”New episodes of DWTS air every Tuesday at 8 pm ET. They can also be streamed on Disney+.