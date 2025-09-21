  • home icon
  • NFL
  • WATCH: Houston WR Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle lights up TikTok with behind-the-scenes DWTS dance routine

WATCH: Houston WR Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle lights up TikTok with behind-the-scenes DWTS dance routine

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 21, 2025 00:37 GMT
EA Sports Presents The Madden Bowl - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Braxon Berrios and Alix Earle have been dating since 2023 - Source: Getty

Alix Earle has added a very newsworthy accomplishment to her ever-growing profile soon: Dancing with the Stars contestant. And she has given her fans a look behind what she is doing.

Ad

On Friday, the social media influencer and girlfriend of Houston Texans wide receiver/return specialist Braxton Berrios uploaded on TikTok a video of herself rehearsing a routine with professional dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy, her partner on Season 34 of the ABC competition show:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking about Berrios' support in her new endeavor, Earle recently told PEOPLE:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I called him on the way, just feeling nervous and unsure and uncertain. He assured me that feeling nervous is a privilege, and it's OK to be outside of your comfort zone. He always says this before every game."

In a separate exclusive interview with E!, she revealed how she has been struggling to handle the entire experience - not just the dancing itself, but even the intros as well - especially hers:

Ad
"I hate hearing myself talk. I didn't want to freak myself out. I plugged my ears right before, which probably made me look like a lunatic."

Even then, she vows to be the most competitive version of herself:

"It's been really fun and really different for me. Just starting from zero, it's been really cool to learn and challenge myself and go through all the emotions, good and bad."
Ad

Earle also revealed that Berrios would be returning to the field from "a little hamstring injury" when the Texans visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. That game kicks off at 1 pm on CBS.

Alix Earle wanted first DWTS routine to be a "surprise" for Braxton Berrios

While many of Alex Earls's fans were understandably excited when she was announced as a DWTS contestant, she tried to keep one particular person in the dark about it: none other than Braxton Berrios. She recalled to Us Weekly that he "kept asking" her what her first routine would be, but she insisted that she wanted it to "surprise" him:

Ad
"I told him he was gonna have to tune in and see. I haven’t gotten the chance to talk to him yet just because we’ve been running around after the show. I’m excited to call him and see what he thinks."

That routine turned out to be a performance of Britney Spears' 2008 hit "Circus". It garnered a score of 13/20, which "exceeded my expectations":

Ad
“I’m really, really happy. I’m just happy I didn’t go out there and completely blank on the dance and forget everything.”

New episodes of DWTS air every Tuesday at 8 pm ET. They can also be streamed on Disney+.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications