WATCH: How Peyton Manning brutally roasts Aaron Rodgers' Jets at CMA Awards

As said here before, Peyton Manning is a man of two distinct personalities.

Winner of two Super Bowl titles and multiple MVP awards with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, he was well-known on the field for his competitiveness and sheer determination to win. But off it, he could come across as a very humorous person who loved to crack jokes and pull off pranks.

And even in retirement, his sense of humour still remains sharp as ever. During the recently concluded Country Music Awards in Nashville. Manning, who played college football at Tennessee, cracked all sorts of jokes about pop icon (and former country star) Taylor Swift, beginning with him and co-host Luke Bryan claiming they had to stand in for her and purported boyfriend Travis Kelce.

But the highlight was a dig at the New York Jets, who have been rapidly collapsing ever since Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in his very first game with them (begins at 0:20 in the video below):

PM: "Luke, do you know the difference between Taylor Swift and the NY Jets?"

LB: "Taylor can sell out a stadium?"

PM: "You nailed it!"

The Jets responded by sharing an imaga of a packed MetLife Stadium:

What happened when Peyton Manning hosted Trevor Lawrence on the ManningCast?

This week has been a busy one for Peyton Manning as a media personality. Before he flew to Nashville for the CMAs, he was in the ESPN studio with younger brother (and New York Giants legend) Eli, hosting the ManningCast of the Los Angeles Chargers' 27-6 win at the New York Jets.

There were two guests fot the episode: movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger and current Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence. While the former provided the most humor by feeding a donkey midshow, the latter - the first player from his franchise to appear on the show- also had his moments, like "inheriting" the Hall of Famer's hairstyle:

The first overall pick of 2021 could only mutter this:

“Oh, my God ... that's brutal.”

The three would also discuss the Jaguars' recent two-win streak in London, to which Lawrence responded:

"I love being Jacksonville's team. It's a great city. It was cool playing over there [in London]. It's a great trip but I love being Jacksonville's team."

The guests for next week's episode, which covers the Denver Broncos-Buffalo Bills matchup, remain unknown.