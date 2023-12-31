WATCH: Ja'Marr Chase gets involved in fight with L'Jarius Sneed and Mike Edwards during Week 17

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was involved in a skirmish with Kansas City Chiefs players L'Jarius Sneed and Mike Edwards during the first quarter of their Week 17 game.

The incident occurred in the first quarter of the game and the players were separated to avoid any acceleration of the situation. Fortunately, no player was ejected and were just handed personal fouls.

There is no denying that there is a big rivalry between the Chiefs and Bengals players and it was evident by what Chase said a couple of days ago. Sneed and Edwards didn't shy away from confronting the Bengals wideout, but they need to keep their composure if they want to deny Chase from inspiring his team to a big win.

Chase finished the first half with one reception for 24 yards on three targets. The Bengals had a 17-13 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs at halftime.

Ja'Marr Chase has had some great performances against the Chiefs

Ja'Marr Chase had played four games including the playoffs against the Chiefs in his career prior to the Week 17 fixture. He is 3-1 in those four games and has recorded 30 catches for 492 yards and has scored four touchdowns.

Even with Joe Burrow out, Ja'Marr Chase has been the go-to guy for his team as backup quarterback Jake Browning has found success with him. The Bengals haven't been knocked out of the race to the playoffs yet but it's tough for them to make it to the postseason without their star quarterback.