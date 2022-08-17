WATCH: Jake Paul does a terrible rendition of the griddy at Tyreek Hill's new store's opening

Jake Paul is a social media personality who graduated to acting and eventually boxing. Paul is a controversial figure who has landed himself in trouble with the law on more than a few occasions. He made an appearance at Tyreek Hill's store called Soul Runner. He showed off his total lack of griddy dance skills in a video that made its way onto Twitter and other media outlets.

Hill was traded in the offseason to the Miami Dolphins, and the trade paired him with fellow speedster Jaylen Waddle. The former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver also launched his own podcast.

Hal Habib @gunnerhal One last one from ⁦the opening celebration of the @cheetah ⁩ Soul Runner store in the Aventura Mall today. It’s ⁦ @jakepaul ⁩ doing Jake Paul things. One last one from ⁦the opening celebration of the @cheetah⁩ Soul Runner store in the Aventura Mall today. It’s ⁦@jakepaul⁩ doing Jake Paul things. https://t.co/WUjqzgMhsi

Tyreek Hill can be seen in the background of the video having a good laugh at Paul’s sad attempts. Paul gave it his best shot and that’s all that matters. Soul Runner is Hill’s brand and the store features plenty of clothing and other merchandise with the NFL’s star’s logo.

Hill told reporters:

“Any opportunity I get to set myself apart and be a role model, for the kids or for anybody, and just show them that fighting adversity isn’t easy, but once you get to the other side, the grass is always greener. Being a role model for kids is always huge for me. Really, it’s a blessing for me when I’m able to make a kid smile or make his day just by signing a photo for him.”

Hill has sung the praises of third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the field, calling him a more accurate passer than his former quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. However, Hill admits that Tua lacks Mahomes’ arm strength. The compliments seem to be doing wonders for Tua’s confidence and we could see a dangerous Dolphins team this season.

Tyreek Hill joins a Dolphins team that's poised to challenge the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East

Of course, the Dolphins will have to contend with plenty of tough competition in the AFC, including Hill’s former team. The Kansas City Chiefs have added JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marques Valdez-Scantling to fill the huge void left by Hill. Mahomes will have plenty of weapons to utilize in his quest for a third Super Bowl appearance.

Soul Runner @SoulRunner4Life Up and coming slot receiver @jakepaul getting reps with the jug machine Up and coming slot receiver @jakepaul getting reps with the jug machine https://t.co/YhHvuProJy

Within their own division, the Dolphins will try to dethrone the defending AFC East champs, the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen returns with his high-powered offense that includes star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. On the defensive side, they’ve added two-time Super Bowl winner Von Miller.

