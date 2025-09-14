On Sunday, James Hudson had a tough start in the New York Giants versus Dallas Cowboys Week 2 game. He got flagged four times during the first drive: two for unnecessary roughness and two for false starts.Hudson first hit Cowboys defensive end James Houston on the head during a run by Cam Skattebo, which cost his team 15 yards. After a good pass play, he moved too early before the snap, which was another five-yard penalty.Following a 50-yard throw, Hudson got flagged again for hitting another player. On the next snap, he jumped before the ball was snapped.The Giants still got a field goal, but after just one drive, they benched Hudson, and he was not happy about it.Hudson yelled at New York coach Brian Daboll as he made his way off the field.Similarly, Daboll looked angry on the sidelines, but the Giants did not have many backup options on the offensive line.It was four penalties in six plays, losing 40 yards and wiping out a possible touchdown.James Hudson was thrust into Week 2's starting role vs. CowboysWith starter Andrew Thomas sidelined due to injury, James Hudson was assigned as the starting left tackle against the Dallas Cowboys.Thomas is still working his way back from a Lisfranc injury that ended his 2024 season early. It required two surgeries, the latest being a screw removal in April.Giants coach Brian Daboll said the team is taking it “day by day.” Thomas admitted that he prefers to return only when he can handle a full workload and not rotate in.Hudson was drafted in the fourth round in 2021 by the Browns. He joined the New York on March 13 by signing a two-year contract.He played college football at Michigan and Cincinnati, earning first-team All-AAC honors in 2020.