[WATCH] Jared Goff’s daughter Romy steals the spotlight in custom jersey tribute with mom Christen before Browns showdown

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his wife Christen are enjoying life as new parents after recently welcoming their first child, daughter Romy Isabelle Goff. Although the couple announced her birth on July 15, Christen later shared that Romy was actually born earlier that month.On Sunday, just before the Lions faced off against the Cleveland Browns, a clip made its way to Instagram showing Christen holding Romy, who was dressed in a custom jersey. The outfit had Goff’s No. 16 on the back, along with the word “Daddy” on it. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJared Goff and Christen met in 2019 on a dating app. Though Christen wasn’t looking for a relationship at the time, things changed when she met Goff. The couple got engaged in June 2022 during a trip to Los Cabos, and tied the knot two years later in June 2024 in Ojai, California.The game itself ended on a high note, with the Lions garnering a 34-10 win over the Browns. On the field, Goff continued his incredible start to the season, totaling 929 passing yards, a 73.8% completion rate and nine touchdowns through four games.Also Read: Jared Goff’s wife Christen captures motherhood bliss with her &quot;whole world&quot; in latest adorable baby snapHow did Jared Goff’s Lions do against the Browns?During Sunday’s game, Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes to Amon Ra St. Brown. Their connection helped lift the Detroit Lions, even though Goff had his lowest numbers of the season with 168 passing yards, a 59% completion rate and one interception.Kalif Raymond returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown, and Jahmyr Gibbs added an 8-yard rushing score. Kicker Jake Bates hit two long field goals (48 and 58 yards), and Detroit’s defense forced three turnovers by Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, two interceptions and a fumble.After giving up an opening touchdown drive, Detroit’s defense kept Cleveland at bay for most of the game, allowing only a field goal the rest of the way. The Lions turned those three takeaways into 17 points. Aidan Hutchinson continued his strong season with another sack and a forced fumble.While the Lions’ offense wasn’t at its best, they took advantage of Cleveland’s mistakes and played smart football. The Browns had a hard time, finishing with only 249 yards and 3.8 yards per play.