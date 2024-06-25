WATCH: Jason Kelce makes a young fan’s day outside Taylor Swift’s concert in London

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jason Kelce
  • WATCH: Jason Kelce makes a young fan’s day outside Taylor Swift’s concert in London

WATCH: Jason Kelce makes a young fan’s day outside Taylor Swift’s concert in London

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 25, 2024 15:31 GMT
Jason Kelce meets fan outside Taylor Swift concert
Jason Kelce meets fan outside Taylor Swift concert

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, went to London to attend Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift's, concert. However, en route to the concert, the former center displayed his appreciation for a young fan.

While his brother lit up the concert stage, the elder brother won hearts outside the Wembley Stadium in London. The former Philadelphia Eagles man spotted a young fan wearing his No. 62 Eagles jersey and approached from behind, shocking the young boy. Jason’s wife, Kylie, recorded the entire interaction and posted it with the caption:

“Jason Kelce spotted a fan in London & surprised him”.
also-read-trending Trending

This heart-warming gesture by Jason Kelce was reposted by Kelce’s fan page. Along with the original video, selfies of young Eagles supporter Aiden with Jason were also posted. Kelce also clicked a selfie with Aiden’s dad, Baz.

“Meet Aiden! He is a fan of Jason Kelce's from London. On night 2 of the Eras tour at Wembley, he and his Dad, Baz, went to soak up the atmosphere outside the stadium while his mom & sister had tickets inside.”

Kelce then snuck behind the astonished fan and handed over a guitar pick before shaking hands with the young Eagles fan. While the fan was in disbelief, Kelce maintained composure and got his pictures clicked.

Over the years, Jason Kelce has always been grateful to Philly fans. As such, the 2018 Super Bowl winner has long been regarded as a fan favorite and he looks to continue the same streak even after retirement.

Jason Kelce has a new fanbase courtesy of Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce has been in the limelight since 2011, after being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles. However, on his podcast ‘New Heights,’ the seven-time Pro Bowler confessed to witnessing a change in his fan base in the last year of his career.

“Now I go out in public, routinely, 14-year-old little girls. That is, like, where my bread and butter is at, 12- to 14-year-old little girls are like, ‘Oh my God! You're the brother of Travis dating Taylor Swift,” Jason said.

Earlier, Jason's fanbase used to be “football guys. Fat, hairy guys,” however, the brother of Travis Kelce doesn’t mind this newfound fame in a new demographic.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी