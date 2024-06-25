WATCH: Jason Kelce makes a young fan’s day outside Taylor Swift’s concert in London

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, went to London to attend Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift's, concert. However, en route to the concert, the former center displayed his appreciation for a young fan.

While his brother lit up the concert stage, the elder brother won hearts outside the Wembley Stadium in London. The former Philadelphia Eagles man spotted a young fan wearing his No. 62 Eagles jersey and approached from behind, shocking the young boy. Jason’s wife, Kylie, recorded the entire interaction and posted it with the caption:

“Jason Kelce spotted a fan in London & surprised him”.

This heart-warming gesture by Jason Kelce was reposted by Kelce’s fan page. Along with the original video, selfies of young Eagles supporter Aiden with Jason were also posted. Kelce also clicked a selfie with Aiden’s dad, Baz.

“Meet Aiden! He is a fan of Jason Kelce's from London. On night 2 of the Eras tour at Wembley, he and his Dad, Baz, went to soak up the atmosphere outside the stadium while his mom & sister had tickets inside.”

Kelce then snuck behind the astonished fan and handed over a guitar pick before shaking hands with the young Eagles fan. While the fan was in disbelief, Kelce maintained composure and got his pictures clicked.

Over the years, Jason Kelce has always been grateful to Philly fans. As such, the 2018 Super Bowl winner has long been regarded as a fan favorite and he looks to continue the same streak even after retirement.

Jason Kelce has a new fanbase courtesy of Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce has been in the limelight since 2011, after being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles. However, on his podcast ‘New Heights,’ the seven-time Pro Bowler confessed to witnessing a change in his fan base in the last year of his career.

“Now I go out in public, routinely, 14-year-old little girls. That is, like, where my bread and butter is at, 12- to 14-year-old little girls are like, ‘Oh my God! You're the brother of Travis dating Taylor Swift,” Jason said.

Earlier, Jason's fanbase used to be “football guys. Fat, hairy guys,” however, the brother of Travis Kelce doesn’t mind this newfound fame in a new demographic.