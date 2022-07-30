WATCH: Jason Kelce hilariously puts on bubble wrap over mandatory NFL Guardian Cap at Eagles training

This season, the NFL has implemented Guardian Caps, which attempt to bring concussion numbers down. Many players are wearing them at training camp so that, at least during the offseason, concussion numbers can go down.

Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles, took it a step further and wrapped his Guardian Cap in bubble wrap for maximum safety.

Barstool Philly @BarstoolPhilly

Jason Kelce wearing bubble wrap over the mandatory NFL guardian cap Jason Kelce wearing bubble wrap over the mandatory NFL guardian cap 😂 https://t.co/1xyy3oc4CG

The result was hilarious, as the Guardian Caps make players' heads much larger. J.J. Watt even said he felt like a bobblehead wearing it. The bubble wrap only added to that effect.

According to a statement from the NFL, these caps can reduce concussions, at least to some extent:

“Wearing Guardian Cap results in at least a 10 percent reduction in severity of impact if one player is wearing it, and at least a 20 percent reduction in impact if two players in a collision are wearing it. This is, of course, just one piece of our larger efforts to reduce avoidable head impacts through better helmets, improved techniques and training regimens."

The statement noted that this is only part of the league's efforts to keep concussions down.

How the Philadelphia Eagles are stacking up for the 2022-23 NFL season

The Eagles snuck into the NFL playoffs last year as the seventh seed, proceeding to get blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ordinarily, one wouldn't feel great about just getting in and then getting completely manhandled, but there's reason to be hopeful for the future in Philadelphia.

Head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts are entering their second-ever season. It's rare for coaches and quarterbacks to grow together like that, but it bodes well.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The fact that they've already made the postseason adds to the hopefulness. They also made a blockbuster deal this offseason for former Tennessee Titans star wide receiver AJ Brown, which should help Hurts and the whole offense.

Miles Sanders missed a lot of time last year, but if he's healthy, he'll be tough to contain for NFL defenses.

The Eagles are a young team with key veterans like Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson anchoring a solid offensive line.

The NFC East has been notoriously weak the last few seasons. The Washington Commanders might be better with Carson Wentz this season, but the New York Giants will still be bottom feeders, and Philadelphia should compete with Dallas for the top spot.

Regardless, another postseason appearance is possible this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far