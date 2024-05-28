WATCH: Jason Kelce's wife Kylie gets harassed for a photo by fan in Sea Isle City, NJ

As Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, set to enjoy a nice dinner during Memorial Day, a fan reportedly harassed the couple looking for a photo, according to Daily Mail. Footage from the incident has emerged.

As the former Philadelphia Eagles center watches from afar, Kylie is seen arguing with a drunk woman, who screams "I don't give a f**k who you are, you'll never be allowed in this town again!" at the couple. Jason's wife replies "I can smell the alcohol on your breath, you're embarrassing yourself."

The video was initially shared by the Instagram account @wttwpodcast, which said that the fan approached the couple asking for a photo, which Kylie "politely" declined. This week, Jason was already forced to defend Kylie after a poor comment made on Twitter about his wife in light of Harrison Butker's controversial comments - Jason's brother, Travis, plays with Butler at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's relationship

The pair revealed a while ago that - believe it or not - they met through Tinder, as Jason kickstarted his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles as a sixth-round pick. While famous athletes don't usually go to Tinder, NFL players aren't usually famous when they get into the league as sixth-round picks.

One story released by the former center during his famous New Heights podcast with his brother states that their first date went terribly wrong, with Kelce sleeping for a long time after a night with drinks and having to be taken home by his friends. Luckily for him, she accepted a second date.

They got married right after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl in the 2017 season. At the occasion, Jason Kelce became worldwide famous for his speech at Philadelphia's celebratory parade, cursing a lot and also beating to death the underdog story that became the symbol of that team after Carson Wentz's injury.

The couple has three kids together: Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray and Bennet Llewellyn. As the now-retired center will have lots of free time now for his family, they might be seen in some Kansas City Chiefs games throughout the season as well.