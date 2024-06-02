WATCH: Jason Sudeikis asks Travis Kelce to 'make an honest woman' out of Taylor Swift at KC's Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

Jason Sudeikis and Travis Kelce showed up at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City, and it was a riot. During one comedy sketch, the "Ted Lasso" actor asked the Kansas City Chiefs tight end when he would marry Taylor Swift, with the two having been dating since around October of 2023.

Sudeikis said:

"Travis, when are you going to make an honest woman out of Taylor? Taylor doesn't need to be working anymore. And I know your kicker agrees with me! He gets it!"

The "We're the Millers" star referred to the controversy surrounding Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. Butker gave a commencement speech saying he believed female college graduates would be more excited about having children than their potential careers.

Big Slick was originally just a celebrity poker tournament, founded in 2010 and hosted by Kansas City natives and comedic actors Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, and Jason Sudeikis. Their goal was to raise money for Children's Mercy Kansas City and it has morphed into what it is today.

Dave Portnoy predicts Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift marriage

Jason Sudeikis isn't the only person who is wondering about a potential Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift marriage in the future. Barstool president Dave Portnoy, a self-proclaimed Swiftie, believes there's a next level to their relationship.

He called Kelce a meathead but said that Swift 'loves meathead guys.' He also predicted that they would be engaged by the end of 2024. Portnoy also believes that Kelce might try to name a theoretical son with Swift after Patrick Mahomes.

The couple has been silent on that and they haven't revealed any future plans or spoken about how they view their relationship long-term. They also have not indicated that there is any imminent engagement or talks about marriage.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Swift are both 34 years old, but they don't seem intent on slowing down in their professional lives. Kelce is in the middle of an NFL dynasty and Swift is still the most famous singer on Earth.