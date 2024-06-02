  • NFL
  • WATCH: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers ignores Donald Trump at UFC 302

WATCH: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers ignores Donald Trump at UFC 302

By Santosh Kumar
Modified Jun 02, 2024 05:35 GMT
WATCH: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers ignores Donald Trump ahead of UFC 302
WATCH: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers ignores Donald Trump ahead of UFC 302 (Picture credit: Twitter/X)

The New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not too impressed when former United States President Donald Trump walked past him at UFC 302 in Newark, New York.

Rodgers, who was attending Saturday's fight with former Green Bay Packers TE Marcedes Lewis, ignored Trump as he walked past the Jets QB before the fight. The UFC 302 main event will see Islam Makhachev taking on Dustin Poirier.

also-read-trending Trending

Trump was recently convicted in a hush-money case. The New York Jury found the former US President guilty on all 34 felony counts against him.

It is no surprise at this point of Aaron Rodgers' political affiliation. The Jets QB is a very active supporter of presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.. Rodgers was even being considered by RFK Jr. to be his running mate during the election campaign.

Rodgers addressed the reports recently at Jets OTAs and said he turned down Kennedy's request because he wanted to keep playing football.

"There were really two options: Retire or be his VP or keep playing," Rodgers said. "I wanted to keep playing."

Rodgers has been settling in well in New York. The Jets QB attended a Yankees game recently. He has also been to various sporting events, concerts, and award ceremonies in the Big Apple.

Aaron Rodgers goes through injury scare during Jets OTAs

Aaron Rodges returned to action at the Jets organized team activities (OTAs) after suffering season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1 of the 2023 season. The Jets quarterback has been putting on a show at the OTAs.

But during Wednesday's OTAs, Rodgers was seen getting treatment done on his feet. This raised concern among the Jets fans who thought it was a possibly the Achilles injury.

But Rodgers' friend Pat McAfee debuked it on his eponymous show. McAfee said that the fans need not worry about the injury scare and that Rodgers was dealing with a blister on his foot. He further jokingly added that Rodgers' limping was due to the effects of "COVID toe."

"From the source that I have, it was blister prevention; and potential lingering effects from COVID toe, do not know if this is lingering effects, that is from an anonymous source."

The "COVID toe" reference from McAfee backdates Rodgers' appearance on The Pat McAfee show in 2021, when the Jets QB teested positive for COVID-19.

“I felt good in just a few days. I didn’t have any lingering effects other than Covid toe," Rodgers said.

Rodgers received treatment on his feet and later returned to action, working without any discomfort.

