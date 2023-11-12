WATCH: Joe Burrow pays tribute to dad and CFL star Jim Burrow ahead of Texans clash

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow always attracts fan's attention with his game-day outfit. As the quarterback made his way into Paycor Stadium on Sunday morning, he paid a special tribute to his dad, Jim Burrow.

Joe Burrow wore his dad's Montreal Alouettes jersey from his time in the Canadian Football League. His dad won the CFL's Grey Cup with the Alouettes in 1977.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is hopeful that his dad's jersey will bring him luck this afternoon. The 5-3 Cincinnati Bengals take on the 4-4 Houston Texans, with both teams looking to climb the division standings.

When did Joe Burrow's dad, Jim Burrow, play in the CFL?

Joe Burrow's dad Jim Burrow was a defensive back who grew up in Mississippi. He played college football at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Burrow was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the eighth round of the 1976 NFL Draft. He played just one season with the Packers before leaving the NFL.

He then joined the CFL, where he played for the Alouettes from 1977 to 1980. In his debut season, the team won the Grey Cup. He later played with the Calgary Stampeders in 1980 and the Ottawa Rough Riders in 1981. He then retired from playing and began his coaching career.

Is Jim Burrow still a football coach?

After his playing career, Jim Burrow became a football coach. In 1981, he began his career as a tight ends coach at Washington State. Thereafter, for the next four seasons, he was their defensive backs coach.

In 1987, he took the same job with Iowa State, and in 1994, he was promoted to co-defensive coordinator. From 1995 until 2000, he went and worked at Ames High School in Iowa as the head football coach.

He returned to college football in 2001 as a graduate assistant for two seasons. In 2003, he was named the defensive coordinator at North Dakota State. From 2005 until 2018, he worked at Ohio University as the defensive coordinator and associate head coach.

He then retired from his coaching career in 2018, allowing him to travel the country and watch Joe Burrow play at LSU.