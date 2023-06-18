Who is Joe Burrow’s father Jimmy? All you need to know about Bengals QB’s family

In the world of professional football, the name Joe Burrow has become synonymous with excellence and promise. As the talented quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL, Joe Burrow has captured the hearts of fans and analysts alike with his exceptional skills on the field.

Yet, behind this rising star lies a notable NFL legacy that has shaped his journey to greatness. Jimmy Burrow, Joe's father, left an indelible mark on the league during his own playing career, setting the stage for his son's remarkable achievements.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In this article, we will explore the story of Joe Burrow's father, delving into his captivating NFL legacy and the profound impact it has had on the young quarterback's life and career.

Jimmy Burrow, a notable figure in professional football during the 1970s and 1980s, made a significant impact both in the NFL and the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Following an impressive college career at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Burrow's talents caught the attention of NFL scouts. In the 1976 NFL draft, he was chosen by the Green Bay Packers in the eighth round.

After his tenure in the NFL, Jimmy Burrow continued to display his passion for the game by transitioning to the CFL. In the CFL he played for the Montreal Alouettes, the Calgary Stampeders and the Ottawa Rough Riders for additional five years.

His achievements and dedication on the gridiron served as a source of inspiration for his son, Joe Burrow, as he embarked on his own football odyssey.

Is Joe Burrow's father Jimmy a college football coach?

Joe Burrow with his father Jimmy Burrow

After his playing days, Jim Burrow seamlessly transitioned into a successful coaching career, leaving a lasting impact on the teams he mentored.

From 2005 until his retirement following the 2018 season, Burrow held the position of defensive coordinator at Ohio University, solidifying his reputation as one of the longest-tenured co-ordinators in Division I football.

Jimmy Burrow

In fact, his contributions were recognized when he was honored as Scout.com's 2009 MAC Defensive Co-ordinator of the Year. Prior to his time at Ohio University, Burrow honed his coaching skills at various institutions, including Washington State, Iowa State, Ames High School, Nebraska and North Dakota State.

You might also like - Fact Check: Can you get an NFL game pass for free? All purchasing options explored

In a testament to his unwavering support for his son, Joe Burrow, Jim timed his retirement from coaching to align with his son's final college football season at LSU in 2019.

Demonstrating his dedication as a father, Jim expressed his desire to attend all of his son's games as a significant factor in his decision to step away from coaching.

This personal sacrifice underscored the close bond between father and son and further exemplified the deep-rooted passion for football that ran through the Burrow family.

Poll : 0 votes