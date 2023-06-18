Fact Check: Can you get an NFL game pass for free? All purchasing options explored

NFL Game Pass is a paid streaming service that enables fans to watch NFL games live or on-demand.

It grants subscribers access to an extensive collection of NFL content, including live game broadcasts, full game replays, condensed game replays and game highlights.

Users can enjoy this service on various devices like smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs.

NFL Game Pass covers not only regular-season games but also preseason and postseason games, including the highly anticipated Super Bowl.

NFL Game Pass provides various subscription choices, including options to buy a comprehensive season package or a more restricted subscription with access to specific games or content.

Certain subscription plans may also include extra features like NFL Network programming, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage.

It offers two options: a free version with limited access to the NFL Network with 5-minute highlights, and a Pro version that provides extensive content, including all 250+ games, NFL Network, Redzone, Super Bowl coverage, and more.

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

The free option is insufficient for watching NFL games, while the Pro version offers a comprehensive package with a wide range of features.

The subscription cost for Game Pass is expected to remain unchanged compared to previous years. For the 2022 season, the annual fee was $99.99, with the alternative of paying in four installments of $30.

It's essential to understand that the availability and features of Game Pass may differ based on your location and the specific broadcasting rights and agreements in your region.

The platform provides a seven-day trial period upon registration, allowing users to try the service for free before deciding to subscribe.

What is the difference between NFL+ and NFL Game Pass International

NFL+ is exclusively available in the United States and will replace NFL Game Pass in this region. It is the NFL's commitment to delivering the football fans' desire and providing an exceptional direct-to-consumer experience.

On the other hand, NFL Game Pass International (GPI) is designed for fans outside the United States.

It offers a wide range of products that bring the best of the NFL to international fans. GPI includes features such as live games*, on-demand highlights, documentaries, 24/7 live coverage of NFL Network, and more.

