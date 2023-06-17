Who defended O. J. Simpson? Revisiting controversial Bills icon’s flashy legal team

O. J. Simpson is a former professional American football player who made a significant impact on the sport during his career. Simpson rose to prominence as a standout player at the University of Southern California (USC) before embarking on a successful journey in the NFL.

However, his life and career took a dramatic turn following his retirement, becoming entangled in a highly publicized legal case that would forever alter his public image.

In 1994, O. J. Simpson faced a highly publicized trial as the primary suspect in the murder case involving his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

Dubbed the "Trial of the Century," the televised legal proceedings spanned almost a year and captured the nation's collective attention. The trial became a cultural phenomenon, enveloped in discussions surrounding racial tensions, allegations of police impropriety, the influence of celebrity status and the grave issue of domestic violence.

Supported by a formidable legal defense team referred to as the "Dream Team". Simpson's legal defense team included prominent lawyers like Johnnie Cochran Jr., F. Lee Bailey, Robert Shapiro, Carl Douglas, Shawn Chapman Holley, Gerald Uelmen, Robert Kardashian, Alan Dershowitz, Barry Scheck, Peter Neufeld, Robert Blasier and William Thompson.

Simpson secured an acquittal in 1995.

The jury's verdict appeared to divide the nation along racial lines, with a significant portion of white Americans perceiving it as him evading justice for murder, while many Black individuals regarded him as innocent.

Albert Breer, an NFL insider presently associated with Sports Illustrated, recently expressed his belief that Simpson was directly involved in the murders of Brown and Goldman, despite being acquitted in a criminal court of law.

While defense attorneys contended that Simpson was unjustly accused, prosecutors argued that Simpson, as a controlling husband, had subjected Brown Simpson to abuse. Prosecutors also highlighted crucial evidence, including blood from the crime scene discovered in Simpson's car and residence.

O. J. Simpson with his legal team

Throughout the trial, the prosecution requested Simpson to try on gloves that were suspected to have been worn by the perpetrator. However, the gloves seemed ill-fitting when he put them on.

Ultimately, on Oct. 3, 1995, O. J. Simpson was found not guilty of all criminal charges. He has consistently asserted his innocence in the case.

Three prominent names in O. J. Simpson's 'Dream Team'

#1 Robert Shapiro

Robert Shapiro

Robert Shapiro is a prominent attorney known for representing high-profile clients like Johnny Carson and John Z. DeLorean.

He has handled around 10 murder cases and successfully had the murder charge against Christian Brando, son of Marlon Brando, reduced to voluntary manslaughter.

With a background as a former Deputy District Attorney, Shapiro is a graduate of UCLA and Loyola Law School.

#2 F. Lee Bailey

F. Lee Bailey

F. Lee Bailey, born on June 10, 1933, is a notable attorney and friend of Robert Shapiro. He defended the Boston Strangler, worked on Patricia Hearst's defense, and overturned Sam Sheppard's conviction.

Bailey's successful defense against drunk driving charges by Shapiro in 1982 is also noteworthy. He graduated from Harvard University and Boston University School of Law.

#3 Johnnie Cochran Jr.

Johnnie Cochran Jr.

Johnnie Cochran Jr., born on Oct. 2, 1937, is a distinguished attorney. He notably represented Michael Jackson and Reginald Denny from the Los Angeles riots.

Cochran successfully defended actor Todd Bridges in 1989 against multiple charges, despite four eyewitness accusations. He is renowned for winning lawsuits against municipalities involving police misconduct. Cochran graduated from UCLA and Loyola Law School.

O. J. Simpson NFL career

Former Bills RB O. J. Simpson

The Buffalo Bills chose O. J. Simpson as their top pick in the 1969 NFL draft, making him the first overall selection. He dedicated nine seasons to the Bills and spent an additional two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Throughout his 11-year tenure as a running back in the NFL, he was a starter in 129 games out of 135. He amassed a total of 11,236 rushing yards in 2,404 attempts and recorded 61 touchdowns from rushing.

O. J. Simpson, who had a successful collegiate career at USC, received the honor of being selected to the Pro Bowl five times and was once named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

He achieved a remarkable milestone as the inaugural member of the 2,000-yard club, accomplishing this feat with 2,003 rushing yards in 1973.

Notably, this achievement was even more impressive considering the regular season consisted of 14 games at that time. Additionally, O. J. Simpson led the league in rushing yards on four occasions and in rushing touchdowns twice.

O. J. Simpson had a successful career in Hollywood

Simpson in the movie 'The Naked Gun'

Following his retirement from professional football with the San Francisco 49ers in 1979, Simpson ventured into the realms of acting and broadcasting.

Simpson made notable appearances in prominent Hertz commercials during the 1970s, which further elevated his public recognition. Simpson also delved into the film industry, starring in movies such as "Capricorn One" during the 1970s and the popular "The Naked Gun" film series throughout the '80s and '90s.

His transition into acting provided him with a platform to showcase his talent beyond the football field, expanding his presence in the entertainment world.

It has been claimed that Simpson was in the advanced stages of consideration for the lead role in one of the most iconic action and science fiction films ever made - The Terminator.

However, the role of the lead character in "The Terminator" ultimately went to Arnold Schwarzenegger.

This opportunity could have potentially propelled Simpson's acting career to new heights, but fate had a different outcome, and Schwarzenegger secured the iconic role that would forever be associated with his name.

