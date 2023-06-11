NFL insider Albert Breer, who currently works for Sports Illustrated, has issued a controversial take about the merger of LIV Golf and PGA Tour.

With Jimmy Dunne, the main architect of the merger, issuing a passionate defense on the Saudi involvement in 9/11 and the "search for who did it", Breer asked in his tweet if it's the same as OJ Simpson's search for the real killer of Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

Of course, by making this reference, Breer is trying to say that he believes that Saudi Arabia had everything to do with the terrorist attacks just like Simpson had everything to do with Brown and Goldman's murders, even though he was considered not guilty on the verdict.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer James Colgan @jamescolgan26 Jimmy Dunne with a wild, emotional answer on Saudi involvement in 9/11 just now on Golf Channel.



"I am quite certain the people I'm dealing with had nothing to do with it."



Jimmy Dunne with a wild, emotional answer on Saudi involvement in 9/11 just now on Golf Channel.

"I am quite certain the people I'm dealing with had nothing to do with it."

"If someone can find someone who unequivocally was involved with it, I'll kill them myself."

Is this like OJ's search for the real killer?

If someone can find someone that unequivocally was involved with it, I'll kill them myself. We don't have to wait around

What happened in the PGA-LIV merger?

The two golf tours signed an agreement to merge into just one golf series, setting the golf world into a huge shock. They're going to join forces in negotiating commercial business deals.

The agreement has a third party involved. The DP World Tour, which is based around Europe, had recently formed a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour and will also join the merger.

Why is former NFL running back OJ Simpson such a controversial figure?

His life post-NFL was full of problems. The main controversy regarded the murder of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, who were both stabbed to death at her home. He led the police on a chase via vehicle and was subsequently arrested and tried once apprehended.

He was acquitted in a trial that lasted eight months. However, in 2007, he was convicted after leading five men into an armed robbery in Las Vegas. He remained in prison until 2017, when he was released.

The former NFL star is now 75 years old. Although most fans know that he's not someone to praise, there are a lot of people who don't know his story. The former running back's account @looseyjuicyy has 190k followers and 10 videos. Weirdly enough, he looks like someone who has enough understanding of how to promote himself on the platform, and his videos have a good number of views.

