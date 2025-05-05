WATCH: Joe Burrow turns heads with SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton amid dating rumors at F1 Miami Grand Prix

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton fueled dating rumors after the two attended the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix over the weekend. Both celebrities rode to the event in the same car when attending a Raising Cane's event on Sunday.

Burrow, 28, and Ponton, 22, did not appear together in photos from the outing. A video, however, posted on social media depicts them arriving in the same black Sprinter van. It shows Ponton exiting the vehicle last, while the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback exited first.

This is the first time the duo has appeared publicly since early rumors of their relationship emerged in December 2024.

For the F1 race, Ponton donned a black miniskirt with white accents, a matching top, a dog purse and white sandals. Burrow wore a striped white button-down shirt and black trousers.

Other well-known individuals rode with the sprinter van that included the pair, such as Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves and Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt.

Break-in connection leads to continued Joe Burrow-Ponton relationship speculation

NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn

Miami sightings were months since PEOPLE in December via a source indicated that Olivia Ponton and Joe Burrow have been dating since autumn 2024. Neither ever revealed the specifics about their dating status.

Her link to Burrow became known after a December break-in at the quarterback's Arlington, Ohio, home. Ponton was at the quarterback's residence on December 9, watching the Bengals upset the Cowboys 27-20 during a "Monday Night Football" game in Texas, according to police reports. She was the one who notified authorities about the break-in.

At the time, the Victoria's Secret model allegedly presented herself to police as an employee of Burrow. The quarterback then spoke about the invasion of his privacy regarding the incident at a press conference.

"Violated in more ways than one" and that "way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share," Burrow said.

The break-in at Joe Burrow's residence in December was not the first. It followed a series of burglaries of prominent athletes. This includes Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, whose Missouri residences were burglarized in individual incidents on Oct. 6 and 7. Police reports showed Burrow's residence was burglarized, although no one was harmed.

Burrow has kept his personal life private in the past. He and his previous girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, reportedly broke up at some time during 2024. This is after being together since the Bengals drafted him with the number one pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

