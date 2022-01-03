Watch: John Madden honored before Raiders clash against Colts

Legendary NFL broadcaster and former NFL head coach, John Madden suddenly passed this week, shocking the football world. His passing came just days after FOX aired a documentary entitled "All Madden" on Christmas Day. Before he passed away, John Madden saw the documentary with his family and was able to experience how much the world appreciated him and his extraordinary career. Madden was 85 years old when he passed on December 28, 2021.

On Sunday, the National Football League honored John Madden and his contribution to the game he loved so much during pregame ceremonies. All home teams observed a moment of silence for John Madden before the teams took the field.

The video below shows the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders honoring Madden before their game on Sunday afternoon.

NFL honors John Madden before Sunday kickoff

NFL @NFL Honoring John Madden before today's games. 🙏 Honoring John Madden before today's games. 🙏 https://t.co/bCeFvJkq7Q

The National Football League and FOX Sports network ensured that former NFL head coach and broadcaster John Madden was honored on Sunday.

Players, coaches and each team's entire staff lowered their heads in reverence as they played a video in remembrance of the former NFL head coach. The video highlighted his contributions to the game throughout his storied career, both on the field as a coach and in the booth as a broadcaster.

The Las Vegas Raiders placed "JM" stickers on their helmets ahead of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. John Madden coached the then-Oakland Raiders from 1969-1978, his only tenure as an NFL head coach.

gives a moving tribute to his dear friend, John Madden. 🙏 (via "John Madden loved football, he loved life and we all loved John Madden." @SteveMariucci gives a moving tribute to his dear friend, John Madden. 🙏 (via @nflnetwork "John Madden loved football, he loved life and we all loved John Madden."@SteveMariucci gives a moving tribute to his dear friend, John Madden. 🙏 (via @nflnetwork) https://t.co/4rVZw8dArh

FOX Sports networks used John Madden's iconic "circling" that he did on the screen when broadcasting. During Sunday's games FOX also displayed an image of John Madden next to the logo for the network as a way to show respect and honor the man who did so much for the game.

John Madden was an icon of the game of football and influenced a tremendous amount of players, increasing their love for the game as well. John Madden's impact on the game, not only as a coach and broadcaster, but also as the face and voice of the video game, has grown the game throughout generations.

Players that take the field today and in recent years relate to John Madden and the Madden football game and have envisioned him saying their names while playing the game.

Madden's impact on the National Football League will never be matched.

