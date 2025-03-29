WATCH: Josh Allen praises fiancée Hailee Steinfeld for helping him dress better

Josh Allen might be the reigning MVP but he credits fiancée Hailee Steinfeld for his recent fits. He was asked about his attire for the NFL Honors, with the host saying that the all-black suit and tie ensemble was something that they really found appealing.

The Bills quarterback then revealed that it was not something he planned. Sitting in a golf cart, he admitted that it was last minute and he had to take his fiancée's help to ensure he would be properly kitted out for the awards night. Observers will note that it mattered more for him than others because he would go on to win the 2024 NFL MVP award and be on stage. The quarterback said,

“Anytime I look good, it’s because of Hailee. I promise you.”

Hailee Steinfeld gives more credit to Josh Allen than he does

While Josh Allen's sweet remark shows how much he credits Hailee Steinfeld for changing him, she has consistently said that there are certain things about his style she greatly admires. While talking to Glamour, the entertainer said that the quarterback's hair and skin care routines are set and therefore, she cannot relate to others who might be having such problems with their significant other.

Instead, what Hailee Steinfeld is focused on is ensuring that Josh Allen uses sunscreen because that seems to be an area of potential improvement that she has identified. She said,

“Luckily, he’s into hair care and skin care, so he’s got his whole little deal figured out, so that’s an area I can’t help [others] in... And then also trying to get him to wear SPF, you know what I’m saying?”

Hailee Steinfeld also commended Josh Allen's sense of style when he proposed to her. It was a surprise and he made sure that she was wearing something photogenic so that she was not left wondering about that moment. She said,

"I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we'll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I'm not looking at being like, 'What was I wearing?'"

With the couple comfortable discussing each other's style and sense of fashion, it seems that there is great chemistry between the pair. It correlates to Josh Allen's success on the field too. While he has been a phenomenal player throughout his career, he won his first MVP award last season, taking his game up several notches and being unlucky to not reach the Super Bowl.

