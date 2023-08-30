WATCH: Josh Allen stars in stunning Lay's advertisement with Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Dan Marino and other NFL legends

Part of being an NFL superstar is the off-field endorsements, and for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, he has rubbed shoulders with some of the best.

With the NFL regular season now just weeks away, teams are gearing up for Week 1, but so are advertisement companies as well. Looking to capitalize on the upcoming NFL season, Lay's has produced a commercial that includes Josh Allen and a few former NFL greats in Dan Marino, Emmitt Smith and Randy Moss.

Take a look at the commercial below.

The commercial ends with Tom Brady and Julian Edelman both watching the commercial on their phone, with Brady stating: "Who's stupid enough to un-retire?" in a clear poke of fun at himself over his own un-retirement saga.

Josh Allen and Bills aiming for Super Bowl glory

The Bills, for many, have been one of the best teams in football since Josh Allen took over the starting duties. But while their regular season efforts have been superb, in the playoffs, it hasn't been so good.

For all the talent Buffalo has on its roster, they simply can't get past Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the last three seasons, the Bills' playoff hopes have been ended twice by Mahomes and last season by Burrow.

Will it be different this season?

Bills fans sure hope so. With Allen at the helm, they need to capitalize on the talent that Buffalo has on its roster. Making the playoffs might be tougher for them this year as the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets both harbor Super Bowl potential.

Nonetheless, the pressure is on Buffalo to make a deep playoff run in 2023. If they fail, there will be a lot of questions aimed at Allen and head coach Sean McDermott.

