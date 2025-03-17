WATCH: Josh Allen taunts Aaron Rodgers at flag football game amid free agency rumors around 4x MVP

With all the questions surrounding future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, we saw him back on the field at least one more time but not in an NFL game.

During a flag football game, free agent Aaron Rodgers was the quarterback on the field while Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was on the sidelines. You can hear Allen taunting Rodgers from the sideline as he attempts to get a delay of game called on the quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers has been reportedly contemplating his future as he is an unrestricted free agent after being cut by the New York Jets this offseason. In 2024, he completed 368-of-584 (63.0%) of his passes for 3,897 yards with 28 passing touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

It will be interesting to see what Rodgers decides to do this offseason in terms of returning to the NFL or signing with another team.

What teams is Aaron Rodgers contemplating joining in the 2025 NFL Offseason?

Aaron Rodgers is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career and can join any team he wants. Three teams seemingly have had some level of interest: the New York Giants, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers could be signing with any one of those three teams or simply announce his retirement. Each team has a different reason for wanting Rodgers. The Pittsburgh Steelers do not have a quarterback as Justin Fields signed with the New York Jets and Russell Wilson is an unrestricted free agent.

For Minnesota, Sam Darnold left as a free agent and signed with the Seattle Seahawks. With reports of quarterback J.J. McCarthy having a setback in his recovery from a torn meniscus, there is potentially an opening to start there. For the Giants, they need to win games as owner John Mara has essentially put coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen on the hot seat this season.

Rodgers has to decide what he wants to do and still has a lot of time between now and Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

