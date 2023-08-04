WATCH: Julian Edelman posts heartfelt message for Tom Brady’s 46th birthday

Julian Edelman owes his success in the NFL largely to Tom Brady. Of course, that's not to deny the talent and hard work he himself put into the games. Rather, as we all know as football fans, you cannot catch and throw the ball yourself.

Thus, for a receiver, the quarterback matters the most. Thankfully, for Julian Edelman, he got the best when playing with the New England Patriots. He acknowledged as much as he paid a tribute to Tom Brady on his 46th birthday,

It was a montage of their times together, including some sweet exhanges between them. There's a commentary saying that the wide receiver would join Brady on the moon if the quarterback asked so. The whole video is overlaid by the song, "Two of Us". He also captioned it,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Age is just a number buddy. #HBDTB12"

Here's the video:

Julian Edelman's love affair with Tom Brady

It's no wonder Julian Edelman thinks so highly of Tom Brady, given their relationship off the field, as evidenced in the video above and also their performances on the field. Together, they won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

In Super Bowl LIII, the wide receiver could claim to have helped his quarterback more than the other way around and took home the Super Bowl MVP award. It was to be the GOAT's sixth and final Lombardi Trophy win with the New England Patriots.

Mike Kadlick @mikekadlick



WR Julian Edelman had 10 catches for 141 yards and was named Super Bowl MVP:

pic.twitter.com/nWBIfx7Ng7 Four years ago today, the #Patriots beat the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII. Tom Brady’s sixth (and final) Lombardi with New England.WR Julian Edelman had 10 catches for 141 yards and was named Super Bowl MVP:

The stats also bear out what a great combination the two of them were together. They played 127 games, and the wide receiver had 580 catches from 874 targets. It showed how important he was to Brady.

Julian Edelman accomplished 6,311 yards in the process and scored 36 touchdowns. That's an average of 10.9 yards per catch and nearly 50 yards per game.

So, it's not surprising that he's showing Tom Brady some love. This is the first birthday the quarterback is celebrating where he does not have teammates to wish him directly. After more than two decades in the game, the GOAT has hung up his cleats for good.

Hence, Edelman has to wish Tom Brady on social media and let his gratitude and friendship be known. We are sure that they would be catching up soon to exchange pleasantries face to face, if they have not already done so.