WATCH: Justin Timberlake turns 'backup dancer' for Travis Kelce during golf outing in LA with Andrew Santino

Travis Kelce has been largely out of the public eye ever since his Kansas City Chiefs were routed by the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX. Nearly three months after that game, the Chiefs star is making the rounds on the internet.
On Thursday, Justin Timberlake posted a video of himself, the superstar tight end, and comedian Andrew Santino dancing during the actor/singer's 8AM Invitational golf tournament, which took place last week at the Wynn Las Vegas:
In the offseason, Travis Kelce and his now retired brother Jason has been busy with their "New Heights" podcast. The duo frequently invite guests on their podcast and Travis revealed that their next is their mother, Donna.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"She is somebody's mother," Kelce said in a recent episode of the podcast. "Our mum is joining us, it's a Mother's Day special," Travis continued. "Everybody knew who was coming on. We're getting Donna Kelce on the show, it's going to be a [expletive] blast."
Travis Kelce's new hairdo is all-natural, says stylist
In recent months, Travis Kelce has been seen sporting longer hair, which has led to speculation that he may have received a hair transplant. However, celebrity barber Vince Garcia refuted such notions when speaking to US Weekly:
“Not at all, man. That’s a full head of hair right there.”
He also discusses the development of his "really" relationship with the multiple-time Super Bowl champion, All-Pro, and Pro Bowler, whom he described as "a great dude":
"Throughout the years, he’ll come to my barbershop [or] he’ll come to my house and get cut. The majority of his commercials I’ve done with him. He keeps me around to get him ready for an appearance or a TV show. Over the years of doing that consistently with him, it’s just like any relationship. The more you see each other, the more you grow personally."
In that same interview, he discussed his partnership with American Crew, whose products he used to prepare a slew of 2025 NFL draftees - as well as Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave - ahead of last week's three-day event:
"It’s something I couldn’t turn down. They’re probably first when it comes to grooming products, especially for men. All of my clients are well aware of the brand. A lot of them use it, as well."
Other celebrities whom Garcia has serviced include Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"