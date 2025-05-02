WATCH: Justin Timberlake turns 'backup dancer' for Travis Kelce during golf outing in LA with Andrew Santino

Travis Kelce has been largely out of the public eye ever since his Kansas City Chiefs were routed by the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX. Nearly three months after that game, the Chiefs star is making the rounds on the internet.

Ad

On Thursday, Justin Timberlake posted a video of himself, the superstar tight end, and comedian Andrew Santino dancing during the actor/singer's 8AM Invitational golf tournament, which took place last week at the Wynn Las Vegas:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the offseason, Travis Kelce and his now retired brother Jason has been busy with their "New Heights" podcast. The duo frequently invite guests on their podcast and Travis revealed that their next is their mother, Donna.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"She is somebody's mother," Kelce said in a recent episode of the podcast. "Our mum is joining us, it's a Mother's Day special," Travis continued. "Everybody knew who was coming on. We're getting Donna Kelce on the show, it's going to be a [expletive] blast."

Ad

Travis Kelce's new hairdo is all-natural, says stylist

In recent months, Travis Kelce has been seen sporting longer hair, which has led to speculation that he may have received a hair transplant. However, celebrity barber Vince Garcia refuted such notions when speaking to US Weekly:

“Not at all, man. That’s a full head of hair right there.”

He also discusses the development of his "really" relationship with the multiple-time Super Bowl champion, All-Pro, and Pro Bowler, whom he described as "a great dude":

Ad

"Throughout the years, he’ll come to my barbershop [or] he’ll come to my house and get cut. The majority of his commercials I’ve done with him. He keeps me around to get him ready for an appearance or a TV show. Over the years of doing that consistently with him, it’s just like any relationship. The more you see each other, the more you grow personally."

Ad

In that same interview, he discussed his partnership with American Crew, whose products he used to prepare a slew of 2025 NFL draftees - as well as Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave - ahead of last week's three-day event:

"It’s something I couldn’t turn down. They’re probably first when it comes to grooming products, especially for men. All of my clients are well aware of the brand. A lot of them use it, as well."

Other celebrities whom Garcia has serviced include Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jalen Hurts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"