WATCH: Juwan Johnson's wife Chanen rushed to the ER as Saints beat Giants 24-6

Juwan Johnson and the New Orleans Saints picked up a big 24-6 win on Sunday against the New York Giants at home. The tight end found the end zone in the third quarter of the game, his second touchdown of the season.

Johnson's biggest supporter is his wife, Chanen. However, she was not able to attend the game at Caesars Superdome. She went to the ER and posted a video on her TikTok of her visit. The video also looked to include their daughter, J'adore Blessing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 27-year-old NFL player first met his wife back in college at Penn State before leaving to play his senior season out west at Oregon. They dated for two and a half years before walking down the aisle.

In July, Juwan and Chanen Johnson welcomed daughter J’adore Blessing Johnson into the world. J'adore attended her first-ever NFL game back in September when the New Orleans Saints opened up the 2023 season against the Tennessee Titans. She saw her dad and the Saints pick up the win by a 16-15 score in Week 1.

As for Chanen, she is Juwan Johnson's No. 1 fan as she attends almost all of the Saints' home games. She shares the TikTok account where she posted the video of her ER visit with her husband, and it has over three million followers. Their YouTube page has close to 67K followers.

Juwan Johnson's NFL career

New Orleans Saints TE Juwan Johnson

Johnson went undrafted coming out of Oregon but found a home with New Orleans after they signed him as an undrafted free agent in December 2020. The tight end had a combined 17 receptions for 198 yards and four touchdowns in his first two seasons.

Last season, he became more involved in the offense with 42 receptions, 508 yards and seven touchdowns. Johnson signed a two-year, $12 million extension in March and will be hoping to take his good form on Sunday into Week 16.