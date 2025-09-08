  • home icon
  • NFL
  • New Orleans Saints
  • [WATCH] Juwan Johnson and wife Chanen share sweet PDA moment as Saints TE's wife rocks black tank top and leather boots for Week 1 game vs. Cardinals

[WATCH] Juwan Johnson and wife Chanen share sweet PDA moment as Saints TE's wife rocks black tank top and leather boots for Week 1 game vs. Cardinals

By Sanu Abraham
Published Sep 08, 2025 17:24 GMT
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson shared a brief, affectionate moment with his wife, Chanen, during Sunday’s season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Ad

Chanen posted a video on Sunday from the sidelines showing Johnson walking over. The couple embraced, bowed their heads in prayer, and then kissed before Johnson returned. Chanen appeared in a black tank top paired with leather boots. She captioned the clip:

“For Him🤍 #juandchan.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The pair met during college and tied the knot in 2020 before welcoming two daughters. Chanen posts candid glimpses of their life together.

In June, she joked about Juwan having "a lot of making up to do” after he attended Tight End University, an offseason event that featured Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Months before that, in February, the couple made headlines at the NFL Honors in New Orleans when Chanen revealed her original dress had ripped just minutes before leaving for the ceremony. She improvised a new outfit, later sharing the mishap with followers online.

Ad

Juwan Johnson takes accountability after Sunday's dropped catch

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

Juwan Johnson turned in a productive outing on Sunday but was at the center of a dismal finish. He caught eight passes for 76 yards, including multiple first downs. But he was unable to make a possible game-tying grab with seconds left when the Saints fell to the Cardinals 20-13.

Ad

Safety Jalen Thompson and safety Budda Baker converged on Johnson in the end zone and the ball came out just before Thompson landed. The play ended a late drive that gave the Saints a chance to prolong the game.

Afterward, Johnson acknowledged the disappointment of the moment but emphasized his desire to contribute to the city and team.

"I knew I had the ball in my hands and when I hit the ground it wasn't there anymore," Johnson said after the game, according to WWL Radio Sports. "So it is what it is.
Ad
"The biggest thing I wanted it for, was I wanted it for the city of New Orleans. I mean, I do love this city a lot, so I really want to make plays for this team ... It didn't happen, so it's just move on to the next one."

The tight end signed a three-year contract extension during the offseason and has been a relatively consistent target in the passing game. Even after the missed opportunity to score, quarterback Spencer Rattler, who did engineer the last-minute drive, expressed faith in Johnson.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications