[WATCH] Juwan Johnson and wife Chanen share sweet PDA moment as Saints TE's wife rocks black tank top and leather boots for Week 1 game vs. Cardinals

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson shared a brief, affectionate moment with his wife, Chanen, during Sunday’s season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.Chanen posted a video on Sunday from the sidelines showing Johnson walking over. The couple embraced, bowed their heads in prayer, and then kissed before Johnson returned. Chanen appeared in a black tank top paired with leather boots. She captioned the clip: “For Him🤍 #juandchan.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe pair met during college and tied the knot in 2020 before welcoming two daughters. Chanen posts candid glimpses of their life together.In June, she joked about Juwan having &quot;a lot of making up to do” after he attended Tight End University, an offseason event that featured Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.Months before that, in February, the couple made headlines at the NFL Honors in New Orleans when Chanen revealed her original dress had ripped just minutes before leaving for the ceremony. She improvised a new outfit, later sharing the mishap with followers online.Juwan Johnson takes accountability after Sunday's dropped catchNFL: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: ImagnJuwan Johnson turned in a productive outing on Sunday but was at the center of a dismal finish. He caught eight passes for 76 yards, including multiple first downs. But he was unable to make a possible game-tying grab with seconds left when the Saints fell to the Cardinals 20-13.Safety Jalen Thompson and safety Budda Baker converged on Johnson in the end zone and the ball came out just before Thompson landed. The play ended a late drive that gave the Saints a chance to prolong the game.Afterward, Johnson acknowledged the disappointment of the moment but emphasized his desire to contribute to the city and team.&quot;I knew I had the ball in my hands and when I hit the ground it wasn't there anymore,&quot; Johnson said after the game, according to WWL Radio Sports. &quot;So it is what it is.&quot;The biggest thing I wanted it for, was I wanted it for the city of New Orleans. I mean, I do love this city a lot, so I really want to make plays for this team ... It didn't happen, so it's just move on to the next one.&quot;The tight end signed a three-year contract extension during the offseason and has been a relatively consistent target in the passing game. Even after the missed opportunity to score, quarterback Spencer Rattler, who did engineer the last-minute drive, expressed faith in Johnson.