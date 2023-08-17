WATCH: Kevin Costner rolls up to Cowboys training camp as Dak Prescott and co gear up for preseason Week 2 vs Seahawks

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys had Hollywood royalty in attendance earlier this week. Actor Kevin Costner was seen watching practice in Oxnard, California. The star of the hit show, "Yellowstone" was seen standing on the sidelines of the practice fields.

It happened to be the day that offensive guard Zack Martin returned to practice after his contract holdout.

Costner seemed to enjoy his time at the Dallas Cowboys practice. He brought his son along for the day as well. Costner was dressed in khaki pants and a white oxford shirt, pairing the ensemble with a pair of aviator sunglasses. A much different look than that of his Yellowstone role.

Will Dak Prescott play in preseason matchup vs. Seahawks?

The Dallas Cowboys will get back on the road and leave Oxnard, California for a short trip up the west coast to Seattle. The Cowboys lost their preseason opener at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott didn't play in the game, and left fans wondering if he would this weekend?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters earlier this week that none of his starters will play this offseason. When asked about his decision-making, Mike McCarthy said it comes from knowing his team well.

“I think it’s really from experience," said Mike McCarthy. "I’ve done it both ways. I think where your team is, what you think of your team. We feel very strongly about our roster. So I’ve always looked at roster development from the back forward. We have a really good understanding of the guys that we have here that have established themselves in the locker room. So this is really the best format for roster development."

Dak Prescott hasn't played in a preseason game since 2019. The preseason schedule was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, he was still rehabbing his fractured ankle and for precaution, the team held him out of play. In 2022, McCarthy made the decision to prohibit Prescott and other starters from playing in preseason.

McCarthy took the same approach as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers also didn't play during the preseason.

He will now continue with that same thought process, in hopes of keeping his starters healthy heading into Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.