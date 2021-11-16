Watch: K'Waun Williams intercepts Matthew Stafford with backside

The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams played a rather uninteresting game on Monday Night Football. The 49ers cruised to an easy 31-10 win against the Rams in a game where Kyle Shanahan did a fantastic job as a playcaller.

The 49ers were able to dominate the Rams' front seven even with Von Miller making his first appearance for the Rams. San Francisco opened up a big advantage on the scoreboard and then just controlled the game thereafter.

If there weren't many reasons to keep watching the game after the first half, considering the extent of the 49ers' control, there were certainly some fun plays to cheer on for those who stayed up late.

K'Waun Williams' "unique" interception

As the Rams tried to diminish the deficit in the fourth quarter, Matthew Stafford was pressured during a throw. The pass was deflected by 49ers cornerback K'Waun Williams, who then used his backside to keep the ball from hitting the ground, thus completing the interception.

The 49ers' secondary isn't really known for making plays, so this was a fun sight to see:

Stafford had already thrown two picks during the game, one of them returned for a pick-six, so it's not like he was having the best night of his life. Jimmie Ward was the man responsible for both picks.

Still, to see such an unusual play from Williams in a game where the winner was already decided was a good way to end the night.

Unfortunately for anyone that was still hoping to witness some fun in the game during the blowout, the pick was wiped out (no pun intended) as Williams was called for pass interference against Kupp right when he tipped the pass, keeping the ball with the Rams.

The 49ers won the game with ease, giving themselves a lifeline in the playoff picture. They have an easy schedule to close the season and the fight for the seventh seed in the NFC is a mess. The Rams, on the other hand, go into their bye week needing to fix a lot of defensive problems.

