Watch: Kyle Pitts gets his first TD as a Falcon in NFL London game

The Atlanta Falcons secured one of the most dynamic tight ends when they picked Kyle Pitts as the number four overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Through four weeks of games, Pitts has put up a respectable 189 yards on 15 receptions.

Not too bad for a rookie on a team that hasn't quite figured things out.

Kyle Pitts gets his first touchdown of the season

The Falcons traveled to London to take on the New York Jets, where Matt Ryan finally found Pitts in the endzone for his first TD grab.

The touchdown was a beautiful throw to the back of the endzone that allowed Pitts to use his size advantage to leap up and grab the ball. A common play for most tight ends as they are big-bodied and tall.

Kyle Pitts will likely be ecstatic to get the jitters of securing his first touchdown out of the way.

Pitts is 6'6" and should typically havean easier time against smaller cornerbacks. However, their are issues that exist within the Falcons offense. Matt Ryan and company have struggled all season and currently have a 1-3 record.

The New York Jets also have a 1-3 record. The good news is that someone is leaving this game with an improved record.

Games in London are always a toss-up, and it seems that the Falcons are finding their footing against a team that is far worse on both sides of the ball. The Falcons are currently leading by a score of 20-9 and one of those touchdowns has been courtesy of Pitts. It's a feeling that both he and the Falcons will share in the excitement.

Involving Pitts in the passing attack should always be a goal for the Falcons. It was great to finally see the rookie tight end get his due. Pitts can stretch the field and jump over opposing cornerbacks, and this touchdown should pave the way for further scores.

The Falcons simply need to figure out a way to get the rookie involved in more crossing routes that can lead to the end zone. Pitts' size advantage should be utilized whenever possible.

The Falcons getting a win on the books might be the confidence they need to continue creating a dynamic offensive attack that heavily includes Pitts. He has the skillset to become a dangerous weapon in this league.

