NFL Fantasy Football waive wire for Week 5: Why Falcons TE Kyle Pitts is a must-have

TE Kyle Pitts a must-have in fantasy football for Week 5

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts was drafted fourth overall by the Atlanta Falcons as a replacement pass-catcher for the departing Julio Jones. Pitts had 100 catches in three years at Florida with 18 TDs and was a very dominant and physical vertical threat in college. With Julio Jones gone, quarterback Matt Ryan had several targets per game to toss to as additional receivers. Calvin Ridley was set to step into the lead role and Kyle Pitts was going to help carry the load as the two top targets on the offense.

Eric Robinson @_Eric_Robinson Defenses are bracketing Kyle Pitts A LOT. He hasn’t been getting the 1-on-1’s like people think. Defenses are bracketing Kyle Pitts A LOT. He hasn’t been getting the 1-on-1’s like people think. https://t.co/zjLfhXSnmy

Kyle Pitts hasn't been a draft bust in 2021, but he hasn't been the stellar fantasy football player that people had hoped for. Week 1 can be chalked up to getting used to facing NFL defenses, but he still had eight targets for four catches and 31 yards. It's been four games though and Kyle Pitts has yet to score a TD and has only topped 10 fantasy football points once. The Falcons face the New York Jets in Week 5 and the matchup favors Kyle Pitts.

The Jets are ranked 12th against the pass and have been solid in shutting down tight ends this year, but their defense has several injuries leading into Sunday's game. Kyle Pitts has had at least six targets in three of his four games so far and could see double-digit targets in Week 5. Russell Gage is out and Frank Darby is still banged up, allowing Pitts to take the lead on the offense this week.

Also Read

Fantasy football owners with Kyle Pitts have surely been frustrated this season with their star tight end not reaching his potential. Cordarrelle Patterson has become an overnight sensation, which has affected Pitts' value.His fantasy football stock still slowly inches upward each week but he needs to have his first breakout game and it could come in front of a live crowd in London. Everything is lined up in his favor to near 20 points in fantasy football and 100 receiving yards. If Kyle Pitts is still on your roster and you haven't traded him away in disgust yet, your investment should start paying off. It might not be every game, but Pitts will start to have more frequent success in fantasy football.

Edited by Henno van Deventer

LIVE POLL Q. If Kyle Pitts has another dud in Week 5, would you trade him in fantasy football? Yes, he's being shutdown too much in 2021 No, he will adjust in time to have a good season 0 votes so far