WATCH: Kylie and Jason Kelce arrive for their first Taylor Swift concert in London with Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie finally attended their first Taylor Swift concert with Travis Kelce. The family flew to London for the offseason, even attending events in Cannes before heading to the Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium.

Jason and Kylie Kelce have become a part of the group cherished by many Taylor Swift fans, who are waiting to see more interactions.

Jason and Kylie can be seen entering the venue in a fan-captured video posted on X.

A highlight of their early concert experience was the friendship bracelets. Fans snapped Kylie Kelce trading a few bracelets before the show began.

Travis Kelce was seen signing a New Heights cap for a fan. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was wearing a green polo t-shirt, sitting in the VIP area with other celebrities. Wearing a friendship bracelet, Travis accessorized with a golden chain and a USA cap.

Swift's father Scott Swift and Ed Kelce were also in attendance. In addition to the Kelce family and Swift's father, Cara Delevingne, JVN, and Nicola Coughlan were also spotted at the concert.

Kylie and Jason Kelce have always been supportive of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

While Taylor Swift seems to have forged a close friendship with Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany, there have been few public moments with Kylie and Jason Kelce.

However, they have often spoken about the viral romance, cheering on the pop singer.

During his latest appearance on Andrew Santino's podcast, Jason Kelce spoke about the additional fame Travis has been dealing with since he began dating Swift. He praised his brother's humbleness and claimed that Travis has not changed despite the increased popularity.

"I haven't seen him change one bit. I think it's a compliment. He's stayed true to himself; he's still humble, he treats everyone with the upmost respect like they're equals, regardless of who they are." (42:35)

With the Eras Tour going on for months, fans can likely expect more Kelce family appearances at Taylor Swift's shows.