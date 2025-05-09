WATCH: Lamar Jackson hosts Druski's 'Coulda Been Records' pre-audition in Baltimore

Lamar Jackson surprised fans with the most unexpected off-field collaboration with influencer Druski on Thursday. Druski has started the pre-auditions for the new episode of his "Coulda Been Records" show on YouTube, and the Ravens star was spotted shortlisting the final contestants in Baltimore.

A video of Jackson from the pre-auditions has gone viral on social media, in which the quarterback had fun conversations with contestants. However, there was one 26-year-old contestant who Jackson found irritating and thus, ended up rejecting his audition.

The contestants that Jackson shortlisted made it to the show and were later evaluated by Druski. Apart from featuring on Druski's show, Jackson also made headlines for his acting debut with 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan.'

Jackson starred in episode 9 of the show, which is expected to be released on Friday. The Ravens quarterback's character is named E-Tone. Describing his role in detail via Instagram, Jackson wrote:

"My character, E-Tone, is a deadly, dangerous character - you don't want to get on his bad side!"

Lamar Jackson named the second-best QB in NFL

Lamar Jackson has played a major role in the success of the Baltimore Ravens. The two-time MVP has been a fan favourite since his initial career years.

Bleacher Report's NFL analyst Brad Gagnon released a list of the top 12 quarterbacks, ranking Jackson second. Praising the quarterback for his impressive skills, in addition to talking about the reason for ranking him second, Gagnon said:

"The four-time Pro Bowler can do it all with his arm and legs, and he is well on his way to the Hall of Fame. It's hard to find a problem here, aside from the fact that he's never come close to winning a championship. There's still plenty of time for that, though, and it's important to remember this is a team sport."

Before making his debut at Druski's "Coulda Been Records," Jackson made headlines for sharing his take on the viral 100 men vs gorilla debate. The quarterback also shared a shocking reaction to the disturbing stats on Black single mothers in the USA.

