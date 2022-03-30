WATCH: Mac Jones does his bit for society by donating $100k to Boys & Girls Club

Mac Jones proved that he can give as well as he can receive. The quarterback gave $100,000 to the Boys and Girls club on March 29th, according to two videos posted by Alexandra Francisco on Twitter.

Standing in a gymnasium, the quarterback presented a massive check for $100,000 to a round of applause.

Alexandra Francisco @ByAlFrancisco Mac Jones just presented the Boys & Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton with a $100,000 donation Mac Jones just presented the Boys & Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton with a $100,000 donation https://t.co/szC666ZBpd

Another video showed the quarterback playing basketball with the kids in the gymnasium.

Put simply, it is clear what his primary sport will always be as he was recorded shooting an air ball. In the caption of the post, Francisco voiced her similar assessment.

Alexandra Francisco @ByAlFrancisco He also taught them his cele and *tried* to hoop with the kids He also taught them his cele and *tried* to hoop with the kids https://t.co/kGTgskxPTG

Mac Jones' first impression in the NFL

Heading into 2021, the New England Patriots were a franchise led by Cam Newton.

Most expected the Patriots to draft a quarterback, but not many expected them to land a quarterback that just won the National Championship. Further still, not many expected the rookie to start in Week One.

However, either by impressing Bill Belichick or Cam Newton disappointing him, Jones found himself in the starting lineup for the first game of the season. The team started 1-3, and it looked like the team was in for a typical rookie season. Instead, that is exactly when the team started to take off.

They went on to win eight of their next nine games and the AFC looked like the AFC once again. At one point, the team even held down the top seed. As soon as it happened, however, the team started stumbling.

They wrapped up the year with a 1-3 skid. They still made the playoffs, but were blown out of the water in one of the biggest playoff defeats of Bill Belichick's career.

Jones finished the year after throwing for 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Still, the quarterback's ability to win games gives many hope for the future.

As it stands, the Patriots are a dark horse candidate in a loaded AFC. Between Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, and others, Jones has his work cut out for him this year.

Adding to his problems is Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs' star wide receiver has entered the division to join the rival Miami Dolphins. Miami has traditionally given the Patriots fits, even at the height of the Tom Brady era. However, some say Tua Tagovailoa simply isn't a good fit at this level.

One way or another, the Patriots and Dolphins are both going to learn who they have at quarterback this season.

