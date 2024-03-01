WATCH: Mac Jones throws no-look pass as Patriots QB works to resurrect stalled career 

The New England Patriots have 99 problems heading into the 2024 offseason and Mac Jones is clearly one of them.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback's career hasn't quite panned out as expected since being drafted 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. With the Patriots all but giving up on him in 2023, Jones has a mountain to climb when it comes to rebuilding his brand in the National Football League.

Jones, though, is clearly not wallowing in it. He has been working this offseason to add a few passes to his arsenal.

WATCH: Mac Jones throws a no-look pass in training

Adding a no-look pass to his repertoire certainly won't harm his reputation, though Jones will have more work to do when it comes to playing in the NFL as a starting quarterback.

He is highly unlikely to suit up for the Patriots this year, given that New England has the third overall pick in the 2024 Draft. It is widely expected that the franchise will kick off the Jerod Mayo era by drafting a quarterback with that pick, with one of Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye likely to fall to the Patriots.

In his Patriots career, Jones had 25 starts but registered 24 touchdowns and 23 INTs in that stretch.

Patriots trade rumors: Could Mac Jones be traded this year?

Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, who was formerly on the Patriots beat, a Mac Jones trade is viewed as a "mutually beneficial" course of action for all parties involved.

However, few teams will be willing to take a punt on Jones, it would seem.

The most likely course of action, then, could be a Trey Lance situation.

Back in August 2023, the Dallas Cowboys traded for Trey Lance, sending a 2024 fourth-round pick to San Francisco, who went all-in on Brock Purdy as the starter.

The move was widely seen as a buy-low situation for the Cowboys, considering all they had to give up was a fourth-round pick. Lance will now have the opportunity to prove his mettle in the offseason, competing against Cooper Rush to back up Dak Prescott.