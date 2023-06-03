WATCH: Mahomes’ impressive behind-the-back throw at Royals’ celeb softball game proves he’s a dual-sport MVP

Patrick Mahomes has proven that he can dazzle NFL fans with his surreal passing skills and it translates to the game of softball. In a recent celebrity softball game, he made a behind-the-back throw from across the field to get actor Emmy award-winning Eric Stonestreet out at first base.

This was just another example of how talented the quarterback is. Mahomes is no stranger to the sport as he played baseball at Texas Tech along with football. The signal-caller left the Red Raiders baseball after his freshman season.

Peyton Headlee KMBC @PeytonKMBC Mahomes with a BEHIND THE BACK THROW to get Eric Stonestreet out at first…. WOW @kmbc Mahomes with a BEHIND THE BACK THROW to get Eric Stonestreet out at first…. WOW @kmbc https://t.co/ZIE6QQm7zi

Mahomes choosing football proved to be the right choice, throwing for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns in three seasons at Texas Tech and ranks third all-time in both yards and touchdowns in school history. The Kansas City Chiefs took the Red Raiders star in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Mahomes didn't play much in his rookie season but became the franchise's full-time starter in the 2018 season. That season also saw the superstar become the seventh quarterback in NFL history to throw for 5,000 yards in a season. He would also have 50 touchdowns, winning his first MVP award.

Last season saw the Tyler, Texas native take home his second MVP award and become the third quarterback in the league to have multiple 5,000-yard seasons. He led the league with 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns. The 27-year-old also has two Super Bowl wins and Super Bowl MVPs to his name.

Baseball runs deep in the Mahomes family

The sport of baseball is in the family as the quarterback's dad, Pat, pitched 11 MLB seasons with six teams. Patrick had the opportunity to play in the major leagues when the Detroit Tigers offered him a deal in 2014 while still at Texas Tech.

Detroit took him in the 37th round of the First-Year Player Draft. However, Patrick declined the offer and stuck with football. The quarterback bought a one percent ownership stake in the Kansas City Royals back in 2020.

