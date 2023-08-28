WATCH: Two people stabbed in massive brawl between 49ers and Raiders fans in Santa Clara

Originally established in Oakland in 1960, the Raiders relocated to Los Angeles between 1982-1994. They moved back to Oakland the following season, before returning to Los Angeles in 2020.

The franchise's association with Oakland meant they developed an interconference rivalry with the San Francisco 49ers across town. And while they never met in the Super Bowl, games between the two could be very loud and passionate.

The rivalry has since largely dissipated ever since, but apparently a group of fans from both teams did not get the hint...

Stabbing mars fight between 49ers, Raiders supporters

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers hosted the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders' AFC West rivals. It was the team's last game before the monumental trade of former project quarterback Trey Lance to the long-time rival Dallas Cowboys.

San Francisco lost 12-23, largely caused by two events: 1) missed extra point attempts after touchdowns and 2) an interception by Chargers rookie linebacker Daiyan Henley. But that turned out to not be the focus of the attention.

As reported by KRON4 late on Sunday, a massive brawl broke out at 11:12 pm at an In-n-Out near Levi's Stadium, the team's home field. The video below shows at least 10 people - each wearing either a 49ers or Raiders jersey - exchanging blows.

Towards the end, the blade of a knife emerges from the hand of one participant, indicating that someone was stabbed during the incident.

This is not the first brawl involving 49ers fans this season. During the game against the Broncos, a pair of fans started exchanging blows at the stands of Levi's Stadium. Both were ejected.

A history of violence between 49ers and Raiders fans

As it turns out, this is not the first time San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders fans have perpetrated physical violence against each other during the preseason.

On August 20, 2011, the 49ers and the Raiders (then still based in Oakland) had their usual preseason game at Candlestick Park, with the latter winning 17-3. However, it was marred by violence.

During the fourth quarter, a man was attacked inside a bathroom in the upper floors of the venue, while another who had worn a shirt with an anti-Niners saying was shot multiple times in the waist after the game. Yet another attendee sustained facial scars from gunfire.

The violence caused both teams to stop playing each other in the preseason until this year, wherein the Raiders won 34-7.

