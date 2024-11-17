WATCH: Massive fight breaks out during Bills-Chiefs game as players throw punches

Tensions were already high during the Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs rivalry game. Adding fuel to the fire, a major scuffle broke out between the two teams on Sunday.

It happened five minutes into the second quarter, with the Bills leading 13-7. It's unclear what started the fight, but Chiefs guard Trey Smith pushed Bills linebacker Dorian Williams into JuJu Smith-Schuster.

With the three players on the ground, other Bills players, including A.J. Epenesa, tried to remove Smith from on top of their teammate by throwing punches at him. Finally, the refs managed to intervene and both Smith and Epenesa were slapped with unnecessary roughness penalties for their misdemeanor.

The Chiefs soon managed to gain the upper hand when Mahomes threw a TD pass to Noah Gray, pushing the score to 14-13.

Both sides had incurred multiple penalties, and refs had also overlook many penalties on both sides. Josh Allen’s facemask pull was overlooked as was Chris Jones’ pull on a Bill defender. This led to fans from both teams arguing on social media which team the refs had really helped win by being lenient and overlooking violations.

However, in the end the Bills emerged victorious against the odds and defeated the Chiefs 30-21 and their record deteriorated to 9-1.

Bills beat Chiefs to hand first defeat of the 2024 season

As the game progressed, the Bills again managed to over take the Chiefs and towards the end of the game it seemed like the Chiefs’s undefeated run might finally come to an end. But in the last two minutes of the game, the Chiefs had the ball int their hands and a touchdown and a field goal was all that stopped them from winning.

But Patrick Mahomes threw a costly interception which sealed the fate of the game and the Bills handed the Chiefs their first defeat since Christmas Day of 2023, when they lost to their divisional rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders.

Football fans on the internet were overjoyed at this and hailed Josh Allen as this year’s MVP and thanked the Bills for humbling the Chiefs. But the season is far from over. The Bills are entering their bye week knowing that they’ve defeated the team with the best record in the NFL. But coming our of the bye, Buffalo will take on the reigning NFC Champions, the San Francisco 49ers on December 1.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, have one of the easiest teams in the league, the Carolina Panthers as their opponents next week.

