WATCH: Massive fight breaks out during Cowboys-Eagles game as players throw punches moments after Jalen Carter's ejection for spitting on Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles came with everything to the first game of the 2025 NFL season. The season opener started with a controversial incident between Philadelphia's defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Dallas' quarterback Dak Prescott after just one play.Before the first scrimmage play of the night, as Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren stayed on the ground, Carter approached Prescott. After a brief exchange, the third-year DT spat on Prescott. An official was close to the action and saw the situation, threw a flag, ejected Carter and hit the Eagles with a 15-yard penalty.Later on, with the game tied 7-7, a fight broke out between Cowboys and Eagles players. After Kavontae Turpin completed a 24-yard return, tempers flared, adding more fuel to what Prescott and Carter started earlier.Linebacker Marist Liufau was hit with a 12-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness and safety Markquese Bell received another unnecessary roughness penalty, but his was declined.