Watch: Massive fight erupts during Cowboys-Texans game as players throw punches on MNF

The Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys met for an all-Texas inter-conference affair with both teams going in different directions. Houston is leading the AFC South and looking good to make the playoffs for the second consecutive year. On the other hand, Dallas cannot buy a win right now and is looking for a cleanout at the end of the season.

The same dynamic manifested during the game too. On the first offensive play, the Texans scored a touchdown only for it to be called back for an illegal man downfield. But eventually, the visiting team got their score after the Cowboys boys vanished again on a run by Joe Mixon.

Dallas seemed unable to put up a fight and it was left to the special teams to bring some energy to the mix. KaVontae Turpin caught the ensuing kickoff and ran upfield for a good return. After he was brought down, he got into a skirmish with the kicking team and set off a brawl that you can watch below.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Cowboys vs. Texans gets off to an inauspicious start for Jerry Jones

The Cowboys and Texans met in Dallas hoping for an exciting matchup that was nearly delayed after a piece of the stadium fell off. This followed the fiasco from last time when they were at home, where the stadium's design meant the glare from the sun in the afternoon interfered with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's attempt to catch a certain touchdown. At that time, Jerry Jones had been clear that he was not going to change anything with his team's venue.

However, prior to the game, a metal piece fell off the roof, narrowly avoiding someone standing on the turf. It came about as the Cowboys decided to open the roof of AT&T stadium for the first time in two years. After the scary moment, the roof was closed again.

Expand Tweet

Jerry Jones might be forced to make some repairs to the stadium whether he wishes or not. However, his more pressing concern will be the Cowboys' lack of offensive and defensive firepower. If the only thing going for a franchise is its special team, that is not a plan to overcome NFL-level opposition as Texans showed on their opening drive.

The stadium might need just some touchups to ensure its integrity while the roster might need to be torn down and rebuilt again. Dallas looks as far from being in a Super Bowl as it has ever been.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.