WATCH: Matthew Stafford's emotional moment after realizing he's finally a Super Bowl champion

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford finally became a Super Bowl champion after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win their first title since 2000.

After 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, who drafted Stafford with the first pick of the 2009 NFL draft, the quarterback was traded to the Rams before the start of the 2021 season, which resulted in a Super Bowl ring for the 34-year old.

WATCH: Stafford takes a moment to realise he is a Super Bowl champion before embracing Rams head coach Sean McVay

In the video, Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek tells his quarterback, "We won, baby. We won!"

It takes Stafford a moment to realize what he has accomplished. He gets down on his haunches and lowers his head, staring at the ground. He is then embraced by head coach Sean McVay as the two share an emotional moment, with McVay telling him what a great job he has done and that he loves him.

It was a special accomplishment for the former Lions signal caller after twelve years in Detroit without winning a single playoff game. The Rams were all in on winning the Super Bowl this season and pulled it off with a come-from-behind victory in the NFL's biggest game of all.

A critical component of the Rams' success this season, and not just in the Super Bowl, has been Stafford's connection with wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who won the Super Bowl MVP honor and the 'Triple Crown' after leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Speaking after the game, McVay praised his quarterback and wide receiver duo for combining in big moments.

"Matthew and Cooper made the most of their opportunities in the most important and critical times," McVay said.

"I had a lot of trust in him... you put the ball in your best player's hands when it matters the most and that's what we did with Matthew," the head coach added. "He delivered in a big way and he's world champion."

The Rams celebrated on Wednesday, February 16, with a victory parade around the city, displaying the newly-won Lombardi Trophy. They also updated their social media with a new image.

Their Twitter image now shows quarterback Matthew Stafford standing on a podium giving a speech to the crowd after winning his first Super Bowl ring.

Will the Rams repeat as champions next season? Who knows. There are some contract and free agency issues that need ammending before looking ahead into next season, but the Rams could definitely be a formidable force once again depending on how their roster situation works out.

