WATCH: Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly posts emotional video of Mother's Day celebration with daughter Tyler

Mother's Day is near, and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly was among its early celebrants. On Thursday, Kelly posted an Instagram video of herself bonding with her daughter Tyler at a playground.

Throughout the video, Tyler can be seen playing with other children and holding up a large, predominantly pink greeting card.

Kelly wrote of the experience:

"(Tyler) makes me feel like I’m the most important person in the world. That’s the thing about being a mom.. sometimes you lose yourself and think of yourself as just a mom..but then you have these moments and it reminds you how truly important you are, especially to the most important people in your life."

A look at Kelly and Matthew Stafford's Detroit rec center project

Even though Kelly and Matthew Stafford no longer reside in Detroit after the 2021 trade that sent the future Super Bowl winner to the Rams, they have still found a way to give back to the community there.

Last month, the two inaugurated the Kelly and Matthew Stafford & Friends Education Center, a $4-million extension to the SAY Detroit Play Center at Lipke Park on Van Dyke that opened in 2015 and is operated by best-selling author and philanthropist Mitch Albom.

During the opening ceremony, the quarterback called the new building "an incredible place":

"You know, just structurally the opportunity that's gonna be, you know, presented for the people that are involved in this. The kids that are involved in this every single day is something that I'm really proud of.

"Just, you know, what we can do for the people around here, what we can do for the kids around here is an amazing thing and something that I'm really proud to be a part of."

Kelly, for her part, remarked:

"We were thanked numerous times today; but to be honest, it's all of you that we should be thanking. We were raised by the community of Michigan. We were kids when we came here. You groomed us to be the people we are today, and we are so honestly proud to give back to the community and watch these kids turn into adults."

The expansion also included an NFL-class football field that cost $1 million to build.

Matthew Stafford spent his first 12 NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions. He went 74-90-1 in 165 games as the starting quarterback and holds multiple franchise passing records.

